Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren was a top-rated prospect in his high school days at Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis. Fans who watched him play still remember some of his jaw-dropping moments on the court.

One of those unforgettable moments was in the Western Conference Finals against Bronny James, son of NBA legend LeBron James. In that game, Chet put on a defensive clinic with nine points, 10 rebounds and 12 blocks to lead Minnehaha to a dominant 78-58 win over Sierra Canyon.

What makes that game even more special was that it went down at the Target Center with over 17,000 fans watching. Chet is set to return to that court on Sunday in an NBA jersey, as the Thunder face the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 3 of the conference finals.

SportsCenter Next shared a post highlighting Chet Holmgren's performance in that unforgettable game. The post also includes an interview video of Chet sharing his thoughts ahead of the game on Sunday.

The post sparked different comments from fans. Some fans were specific about Chet Holmgren's physique as a high schooler, with some dwelling on the fact that he looked skinny.

"I forgot how skinny Chet was in high school and Gonzaga lol," One fan said.

"He's a walking skeleton." Said another.

"I remember thinking he wouldn't translate well as a rim protector in the league because of how skinny he was but man was wrong." Another fan said.

Some fans remembered the unforgettable Western Conference final game.

"I was at that game and it was a total blast even though it was a blowout." One fan said.

"Still to this day the most packed event I've ever seen at Target Center." Another said.

"I was there. Line wrapped around all the way into city center area." Said another fan.

"Forgot how skinny Chet was ": Hoops fans react to throwback clip of Oklahoma City Thunder's player facing Bronny James in high school. (Images via Instagram @sportscenternext)

Chet Holmgren, as a junior, averaged 14.3 points per game. He was recruited by the Gonzaga Bulldogs as the No. 1 ranked prospect in the 2021 class.

Revisiting Chet Holmgren's high school career

Chet Holmgren had all four years of his high school career at Minnehaha Academy. In his freshman year, he averaged 6.2 points and three rebounds per game, helping Minnehaha to its second straight Class 2A state championship.

He put out an even better performance in his sophomore year. He averaged 18.6 points and 11 rebounds per game and led Minnehaha to another Class 2A state title. Then in his junior year, when he averaged 14.3 points per game, he led the team to a 25-3 record and another state title.

Holmgren's senior year also saw Minnehaha win the Class 3A state title, and he delivered an average of 21 points and 12.3 rebounds per game to make that possible.

Chet Holmgren was awarded the Gatorade National Player of the Year, Naismith Prep Player of the Year, Mr. Basketball USA, and Morgan Wootten National Player of the Year awards. He was also named to the McDonald's All-American game roster.

