Carter and Isaiah Barnes, sons of the 2017 NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors, Matt Barnes, received their first D1 College offer from the University of South Dakota. The Barnes twins took to Instagram to share the news via a story.

Their story was reshared by their proud mother and Barnes' former wife, Gloria Govan.

"BOYS GOT THEIR 1ST D1 OFFER," Govan captioned her story.

Former NBA champ Matt Barnes’ ex Gloria Govan shares excitement at the Barnes twins’ first D1 offer (Image: IG/ Gloria Govan)

The Barnes twins, who are in their sophomore season at Crespi High School, led the team to a 21-9 overall and a 4-3 record in the California Southern Section Mission Basketball League, where they sit fourth, below Harvard-Westlake, Sierra Canyon and Notre Dame.

In the 2025 CIF Southern Section Boys' Basketball Championships (California), Crespi secured an impressive 90-54 win against Edison in Round 1 on Feb. 12. However, they were knocked out in Round 2 after a 77-64 loss against Campbell Hall.

Both have played two seasons for the Celts, however, Carter Barnes has played two more games than his twin brother. The 6-foot-2 combo guard has appeared in 61 games and averages 9.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.3 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game.

Carter played 31 games as a freshman, averaging 7.3 points, 1.2 rebounds, 1.2 steals, 1.2 assists, and 0.1 blocks. In 30 games this season, he averaged 11.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game.

His brother, Isaiah Barnes, played 59 and averaged 10.8 ppg, 2.0 apg, 4.3 rpg, 1.7 spg and 0.1 bpg. This season, he averaged 13.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.1 blocks per game in 28 appearances.

Matt Barnes wanted Alijah Arenas and the Barnes twins to play together

Alijah Arenas, the first cousin of the Barnes twins, is a five-star recruit committed to USC and will play in the McDonald's All-Star Game.

Their father, Matt Barnes, made an appearance in Gilbert Arenas' podcast and talked about wanting the Barnes twins to play with Arenas on the same team.

"I begged Gil, but Gill wouldn't let Alijah play with the twins," Barnes said. "I wanted the twins and Alijah to kind of play together because I feel like they could have won a national championship if they put his son with the twins and we had a couple other pieces. But Gil. I respect his angle and his point of view now seeing the player that Alijah has become."

Alijah Arenas will play for the West team at the All-American Game on Tuesday.

