Former NBA champ Trevor Ariza's son Tajh Ariza receives an offer from elite SEC powerhouse

Westchester Senior’s Tajh Ariza is a powerhouse. The 6-foot-7 player ranks 7th among the prospects in the class of 2026. His consistent performance and skills have earned him offers from many colleges, including USC, UCLA, UNLV, Kansas, Washington, Arizona State, Arkansas, and Kentucky.

On Friday, the five-star recruit took to Instagram to share another offer from the elite SEC powerhouse, Alabama Crimson Tide. Tajh expressed his gratitude with the caption:

“Extremely thankful to receive a d1 offer from University of Alabama!!! Thank you to Coach Preston and the rest of the staff for believing in my ability!!”

Like his father, Trevor, who spent 18 seasons in the NBA, Tajh is also a small forward. Among the small forwards in his class, he ranks at No. 3, only behind Tyran Strokes and Christian Collins.

Tajh has yet to commit to a college. However, in a conversation with 247Sports, he has expressed his willingness to move to any place in the States if it suits him best.

“People think that I'm staying on the West Coast but I just want to go to the place that best fits me," Tajh said. "I've lived many other places like Houston, North Carolina, I was in DC for a little bit with my dad so I've been everywhere and am interested in anywhere, not just the West Coast.”

"I think it's showed me so many different things. Like in North Carolina, I got experiences that I would never get in California. I was mowing my lawn every day, doing yard work, picking up pine straw. I was even farming, and it gave me a different perspective on stuff," Tajh added.

Tajh Ariza shines as Westchester wins over Palisades

On Thursday, Tajh Ariza, who transferred to Westchester, led the team to a 68-58 win against Palisades in a crucial Western League game. The California native scored 21 points, nine of which were in the decisive fourth quarter.

Jordan Ballard contributed with 17 points, nine of which were crucial for the win in the final quarter. Ty Ingram also tallied 14 points. Westchester had an early 8-0 lead, but the team gave 19 straight points in the following quarters.

For Palisades, Tommy Pickens and Jack Levey scored 13 points each. The win improved Westchester’s record to 2-0 in the league and 10-8 overall, allowing them to stay on track for a strong league finish.

