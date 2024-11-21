"I wasn't really running from nobody": Trevor Ariza's son Tajh Ariza reveals the reasons behind his transfer to Westchester

Tajh Ariza, son of NBA veteran Trevor Ariza, talked about his decision to transfer to Westchester Senior, a school with significant family ties, on "The Youngins Podcast" on Swishculture's YouTube channel this Tuesday. The 6-foot-8 forward revealed that his move wasn't due to running from any challenge but to seize the right opportunity.

"I wasn't really running from nobody," Tajh said. "I would never run from nobody, but it was just that Coach Tony left to go to UW, and we didn’t even know who was going to be coaching next. I didn’t want to waste any time figuring that out, so I thought, 'Why not go right there?' Especially because my pops went there, so it felt like a homecoming.” (15:00 - 15:27)

Tajh Ariza was previously enrolled at St. Bernard High School. However, he switched to his father's alma college, Westchester, after coach Tony left for the University of Washington. The transfer appears to be a natural one, especially given the tie to his father's legacy there.

According to Rivals, Trevor Ariza was the No. 18 nationally ranked player and No. 5 power forward during his time at Westchester Senior. When asked if there's any added pressure being at his father’s former school, Tajh shrugged it off, saying:

"No, it's really cool,” he said, “considering like some of my dad's teachers are still there, so they tell me a couple of stories, but yeah, so it's, you know, it's." (15:50 - 16:02)

The comparison to his father is inevitable, and it seems Tajh understands it.

"Yeah, they like; you look just like your dad walking through the hallways. I was like, I can't really, you know,” Tajh added.(16:05 - 16:10)

Tajh Ariza stepping out of his father’s shadow to create his own path

Tajh Ariza remains unfazed by the towering legacy of his father and seems poised to carve his own path.

“I gotta keep putting in work every day,” Tajh said. “You know, my dad [had a] great career, but I want to have my own name and show people like, Oh, I want to be like him, you know? So I just gotta keep working so I can get there.”

In a high-profile clash with Alijah Arenas-led Chatsworth High School on November 19, Tajh contributed 14 points. Besides his standout on-court performances, Tajh is solidifying his off-court standing as well, and it was apparent with his latest deal with the clothing brand, "The Marathon."

Right now, Tajh is the sixth nationally ranked player in the 247Sports composite ranking, with 11 programs lining up with their offers to sign him up.

“Some kids are born to do certain things. And to me, in my eyes, I feel like he’s one of those kids that was just born to be in this [basketball] space,” said Trevor Ariza.

Trevor seems to believe Tajh Ariza has what it takes to be a great basketball player.

