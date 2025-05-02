Five-star small forward Tajh Ariza is getting more offers as he enters his senior year after announcing his transfer to St. John Bosco from Westchester. His latest post signals an offer coming from the Texas Longhorns. He posted the Longhorns logo on Instagram with no caption on Thursday.

Tajh Ariza posts about getting offer from Texas Longhorns (source: IG/ tajhariza)

The news of the alleged offer from Texas was confirmed by 247Sports recruiting analyst Dushawn London, who noted that Ariza received an in-home visit from a member of the Longhorns' staff.

Tajh Ariza is the son of former NBA champion Trevor Ariza. He is ranked fourth overall by 247Sports, second among small forwards, and fourth in California.

He helped lead the Westchester Comets to the CIF City Section Open Division championship against Alijah Arenas and the Chatsworth Chancellors in the finals. However, he failed to lead the Comets to the Division II state championship, being eliminated by Arenas and Chatsworth in their rematch.

He transferred to St. John Bosco, which will be his third high school, for his senior year. He originally went to St. Bernard before transferring to his dad's alma mater, Westchester, for his junior year.

At St. John Bosco, Ariza will reunite with former St. Bernard teammate Christian Collins. He will form a formidable five-star trio alongside No. 2-ranked 2026 prospect Brandon McCoy Jr.

What other offers does new St. John Bosco star Tajh Ariza have?

Texas is the latest school to reportedly offer the No. 4-ranked overall prospect from the Class of 2026. Tajh Ariza has several other offers from big Division I schools, including USC, UCLA, Oregon, California State Northridge, Kansas, Washington, UNLV, Arizona State, Arkansas, Kentucky, Kansas State, Florida, Nebraska and Alabama.

So far, USC, which he had previously visited unofficially, is considered the favorite to recruit Ariza, with On3 giving the Trojans a 56.4% probability of landing the five-star small forward. Their crosstown rivals, the UCLA Bruins, are currently a distant second with a 4.5% probability of landing Ariza.

California State University, Northridge is ranked third by On3 with a 3.8% chance to recruit Ariza. The other schools, including Oregon, UNLV, Kentucky, Arkansas, and others, are currently tied at fourth, with each having a 3.2% chance. Texas has not been rated by On3 yet.

