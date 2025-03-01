Former NBA player’s son, Brandon Bass Jr. announces official visit to Big Ten program

Brandon Bass Jr., son of the former NBA and Boston Celtics player, Brandon Bass, is ranked at No. 59 spot nationally, No. 2 in the combo guard position and No. 11 in Florida. The 6-foot-3 combo guard will be taking an official visit to Purdue Boilermakers on Tuesday, according to On3's Joe Tipton.

Tipton published the news on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday.

"4⭐️ Brandon Bass Jr. has scheduled an official visit to Purdue, he tells @On3Recruits. The 6-3 combo guard is the son of former 12-year NBA player Brandon Bass," Tipton tweeted

He also spoke to On3 about Purdue and said that he has a good relationship with the coaches:

“I talk with the assistant coaches there a lot, and Coach (Matt) Painter has been to some of our practices. We’ve got a good relationship. They think I can come in and fit that Jaden Ivey-type role.”

Brandon Bass Jr., who currently plays for Windermere Prep, has played 102 matches in four seasons. He is averaging 17.7 points, 1.3 assists, 4.9 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks per contest in 102 games. This season, Bass Jr. has played 27 games so far and is posting averages of 20.7 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 2.0 apg, 1.2 spg and 0.9 bpg.

However, the combo guard has shown consistent improvement in his stats over the years. During eighth grade in the 2021-22 season, Bass Jr. played 11 matches and averaged 2.5 points, 1.1 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocks per game.

He played 32 games in his freshman season and scored 17.4 points, grabbed 3.8 rebounds, dished out 0.8 assists, stole the ball 1.1 times and had 0.2 blocks per game. Last season in his sophomore year, he averaged 20.6 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 1.5 apg, 1.4 spg and 0.3 bpg.

What is Brandon Bass Jr. looking for in a program?

Brandon Bass Jr. has received interest from nine programs across the nation. These include USC, St. John's, Houston, Wichita State, Stanford, Illinois, LSU, UCF and Purdue.

The visit to Purdue will mark the Class of 2026 recruit's first official visit, after having taken unofficial visits to his father's alma mater, LSU and UCF. He talked to On3 about the kind of program he is looking for:

“When I go on those visits, I’m going to be looking for the best fit for me. And winning is a big deal for me. I want to go to a good school that is going to contend for March Madness because I really want to win.”

Which program do you think we will see Brandon Bass Jr. play for?

