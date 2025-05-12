Former VP candidate Tim Walz's son Gus Walz shares how non-verbal disability, ADHD affects one aspect of playing high school volleyball 

Even after battling a neurodivergent disorder, ADHD and anxiety, Gus Walz, the son of former vice presidential candidate and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, is a volleyball standout at Central High School in Minnesota. He skyrocketed to the public spotlight last year at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, after he cheered on for his dad, following his Vice presidential nominee speech.

Nonverbal learning disorder affects an individual's ability to read facial cues, understand vocal tones and gestures. On Monday, in an interview with CBS Mornings, he talked about how non-verbal disability and ADHD affect one aspect of playing volleyball.

"One of the things that I'm not as good at is picking up on like non-verbal cues...sometimes, I can't tell if they're being serious or not." Gus Walz explained (Time stamp: 5:04)

He gave an instance where he faced a communication lag.

"Like a volleyball ref..sometimes, I'll do something wrong and they'll go up and they'll be like, "All right you got to knock that off." But, I'm like, Oh, they are just you know messing. And I'll go back and do it again...and get in a bit more trouble," Gus Walz stated.

To improve relationships with coaches and referees, Gus takes an extra step to ensure a smooth communication system and rule out misunderstandings. He counts it as one of his strengths.

"I'll go up and greet the ref before the game and be like, hey, like this is me."

He practices reading people's social cues with the help of his mother, Gwen, who is also his biggest cheerleader and best friend.

But despite his difficulties, Gus Walz has emerged as one of the standout players at Central High School. He has cemented his position as a setter and is the captain of the volleyball team. Moreover, he also loves to coach the girls volleyball team at his local recreation center, and works at the Minnesota Select on the weekends.

Although Gus' decision to pick volleyball came as a surprise to the well-known football family. He led his team to the state tournament in the first season.

Fans are impressed with his volleyball skills, with a fan commenting,

"Love you Gus!!! You are good at volleyball!"

Another volleyball player's mom complimented him on his skills, saying,

"As a mom of a highly accomplished volleyball player, Gus is pretty darn good."

Gus Walz talks about his viral moment at DNC speech

Gus Walz stole the spotlight at the Democratic National Convention last year. A wholesome moment between a father and son. After Tim Walz gave his speech, he acknowledged his family sitting in the stands. The camera zoomed in on them, and an emotional Guz appeared in the frame, pointing at his dad.

"That's my dad!" said Gus.

On Monday, in an interview with CBS Mornings, Gus opened up about that viral moment.

"It was crazy." Gus shared (Time stamp: 1:55). "And I'm like looking at my mom and you know that's my dad. He's right there, he's right in front of all of America. All these people chanting our last name, it was super overwhelming cuz to me, he's just regular old dad you know? just normal dad."

His parents regularly attend his volleyball practices and are proud of his accomplishments.

