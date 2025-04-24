Four-star CB commit Brandon Lockhart has a perfect reaction to five-star QB Ryder Lyons' USC buzz

Five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons has become a hot topic among football fans this spring. The standout from Folsom High School in California has been actively visiting several college programs unofficially.

On Monday, On3's Pete Nakos logged an expert prediction for USC to land the No. 1 recruit in California. His older brother, Walker Lyons, is already a Trojan. Walker made three starts as a true freshman tight end during the 2024 season.

Ryder Lyons' commitment buzz with USC earned the attention of four-star cornerback Brandon Lockhart, who is committed to the Trojans' 2026 class.

"👀," Lockhart commented under the On3 post.

Ryder's USC chatter is interesting due to its link to fellow five-star quarterback Jared Curtis, who’s set to choose between Oregon and Georgia on May 5. The rumor is, if Curtis commits to Oregon, Ryder is more likely to head to USC. But if Curtis goes with Georgia, Ryder might opt for Oregon, as he showed significant interest in the Ducks.

However, Curtis is more inclined toward Oregon than Georgia, where he was once committed but backed off later. This possible move makes Ryder’s potential pledge to USC even more noteworthy, but recruiting can be unpredictable.

Meanwhile, USC has already secured a quarterback for its 2026 class in four-star Jonas Williams. Interestingly, the Trojans flipped him from Oregon in February.

What potential does Ryder Lyons bring to USC?

As a junior in the 2024 season, Ryder Lyons threw for 3,011 yards and 46 touchdowns for just six interceptions, while also running for 585 yards and adding 14 rushing touchdowns. He is the No. 2 quarterback in the 2026 class and the No. 3 recruit in the nation, according to Rivals.

Lincoln Riley is a major draw for elite talents like Lyons due to his reputation as one of the top offensive strategists in the game. His coaching resume includes stars like 2024 Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts, as well as Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Caleb Williams.

Lyons plans to take an LDS mission and won’t enroll in college until spring 2027. If he ultimately chooses USC, he’ll reunite with his high school teammate, four-star offensive lineman Vlad Dyakonov. The Trojans have 23 committed players in the 2026 class, ranking No. 2 in the nation.

