Four-star prospect Nyk Lewis announces commitment decision after Iowa, Vanderbilt recruiting trip

Gonzaga High School four-star point guard Nyk Lewis led the Eagles to become one of the best teams in the country. After shocking many when he decommitted from Xavier, he has now revealed which school he will land in: VCU. Lewis announced the news on Sunday, according to 247Sports' Travis Branham.

Ad

Ad

Trending

Following Lewis' committment to VCU, 247Sports' recruitment insider Adam Finklestein commented on what had happened:

"This is huge for VCU, not just because Lewis is one of the best lead guards in the country, but because it makes a statement on the recruiting trail and gives the new staff a huge boost of momentum," Finklestein said.

Finklestein referenced VCU's new coaching staff, as the school hired Bryant’s Phil Martelli Jr. as the new Rams men's basketball coach last March. The coaching change happened after Ryan Odom left the school following the Rams' first-round loss to BYU during March Madness. Odom has already taken a new coaching job at Virginia.

Ad

In getting Nyk Lewis, VCU has quick guard who can score and pass. Here is how Finklestein describes the Gonzaga guard:

"Lewis is a lead guard that wants to play fast and get out in transition," Finklestein said. "He plays with great pace, but can also be shifty changing speeds on his way to the paint.

"He is in constant attack mode, so he can look like a scoring guard or get himself into tough spots at times, but he’s an underrated overall passer and distributor who averaged 3.9 assists vs. 1.6 turnovers in the recent EYBL season."

Ad

The decision to choose VCU came after the former Xavier signee had visits to Iowa and Vanderbilt, with the Gonzaga high school star getting official photo shoots with both schools.

Nyk Lewis decommitted from Xavier after the coach who recruited him left

Nyk Lewis was originally recruited by coach Sean Miller to Xavier last August, with Lewis coming into the school with much hype. However, shortly after Miller left Xavier to become the new Texas Longhorns coach, Lewis decommitted.

Miller had been the biggest reason Nyk Lewis signed with Xavier, saying he "trusts" the coach and his staff. However, with Lewis choosing VCU, he will not be going with the coach who initially recruited him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rotsen Rick Tidoy Rotsen Rick Tidoy is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with 11 years of experience in the field with companies such as SGCafe, So Japan and AFA Channel.



Rotsen is a Boston Celtics fan and was drawn to them due to their animosity to the eternally popular LA Lakers. As a Celtics fan, his favorite players are Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum as they combine for unselfish team play and raw talent.



As for the coaching side of the sports, Rotsen holds Coach K, Mike Krzyzewski, above the rest due to his tactical excellence and success.



When not working or watching basketball, Rotsen likes watching anime, playing tabletop games and Tae Kwon Do, in which he has a Black Belt (3rd Dan). Know More