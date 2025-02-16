Four-star QB inches closer to potential Colorado commitment after move from Deion Sanders' staff

Four-star prospect Oscar Rios is one of the most promising quarterbacks in the 2026 class. The Downey High School (California) prospect received his latest offer from Deion Sanders' Colorado on Jan. 31, and as per On3 on Friday, Rios will take an official visit to the Buffaloes on June 20.

The 6-foot-3, 170-pound prospect initially committed to Purdue in June but decommitted in October, just days after Boilermakers coach Ryan Walters dismissed offensive coordinator Graham Harrell. He became the second Purdue recruit to reopen his commitment following Harrell’s exit, joining wide receiver LeBron Hill.

“First and for most I want to thank God for putting me in this position in my life,” Rios posted on X following his decommitment. “I want to thank everyone that has helped and been by my side since day one. I want to thank The Purdue Family and the amazing coaches... I also want to thank my guy Coach Harrell for believing in me."

As a junior in the 2024 season, Rios threw for 2,554 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions while also adding 735 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground. His strong play helped lead Downey to a 9-2 record before falling to Junipero Serra High School (California) in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 2 playoffs.

Which other schools will Oscar Rios visit besides Colorado?

Oscar Rios is the No. 15 quarterback in the 2026 class and the No. 22 recruit in California, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He has scheduled his first official visit to Oklahoma State on April 25, followed by Utah on June 6 and Arizona on June 13 before wrapping up his visits at Colorado on June 20.

Despite Colorado being a late entrant in his recruitment with the recent scholarship offer, the Buffaloes are emerging as a big contender. On3 projects Deion Sanders’ program with a 24.8% chance of landing Rios, while Arizona leads the race at 33.0%, and Utah sits in second place with 28.9%.

Unlike other head coaches who made pushes for multiple recruits by personally visiting them, Deion Sanders has stuck to his usual approach and didn’t make any personal stops. The Buffaloes ensured a promising 2025 class, which has five-star quarterback Julian Lewis locked in. However, the Buffaloes have yet to land a commitment for their 2026 class.

