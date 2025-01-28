"Fran Brown's building something sweet": Syracuse fans react to the commitment of 4-star EDGE Jarius Rodgers to their 2026 recruiting class

On Jan. 27, 2025, Syracuse football landed a significant commitment from Jarius Rodgers, a sought-after EDGE prospect from Fleming Island, Florida. Standing at an impressive 6-foot-5 and weighing 193 pounds, Rodgers is ranked as the No. 24 EDGE nationally and the No. 40 overall recruit in Florida for the Class of 2026.

His decision to join Syracuse marks a major win for head coach Fran Brown, as Rodgers becomes the highest-rated recruit in the Orange’s 2026 class and the ninth overall commitment.

Rodgers bolsters a recruiting class that is already generating buzz among fans.

“Fran Brown’s building something sweet,” one fan noted.

While another commented:

“Fran Brown is a heck of a coach. Can see why so many cats want to play for him.”

Here is how other fans expressed their reactions:

"Congratulations to Jarius Rodgers for your commitment to Syracuse University Football Team and in joining the FRANChise. You will have many great opportunities thru this commitment," a fan quipped

"Florida State is cooked," another said.

The 2026 class now features several standout players alongside Rodgers. This group includes four-star offensive tackle Javeion Cooper (Melbourne Central Catholic, Fla.), three-star running back D’Antae Sheffey (State College Harrisburg, Pa.), three-star linebacker Maurice Medley (St. Frances Academy, Md.), and three-star wide receiver BJ Garrett (Middletown, Del.).

With Rodgers’ addition, Syracuse’s recruiting class ranks among the most active nationally, trailing only Oregon and Texas A&M in total commitments, according to 247Sports.

Rodgers had a productive junior season, contributing to an 8-4 record for his team. Over 12 games, he recorded 51 tackles, including 7.5 tackles for loss, as per MaxPreps.

Steven Pickard commits to Syracuse, adding local ties to the 2026 recruiting class

Fran Brown has secured another key addition to Syracuse’s 2026 recruiting class with the commitment of interior offensive lineman Steven Pickard. Standing at 6-foot-5 and weighing 305 pounds, Pickard announced his decision over the weekend, becoming the eighth verbal pledge for the Orange.

Pickard has deep ties to Syracuse. Born in the 315 area, he attended his first football game in the Carrier Dome and shares a connection through his mother, an alumna of the SU College of Law.

After visiting the campus in September and November—most notably during Syracuse’s upset of then-No. 6 Miami—Pickard returned last Saturday, finalizing his commitment that evening.

Though he has not received a rating from major recruiting services, Pickard has drawn attention from top programs like Clemson, Florida State, Duke, Maryland and Virginia. His younger brother, a 2028 prospect, also participated in one of Fran Brown’s recent prospect camps.

Syracuse’s 2026 recruiting class, ranked No. 15 nationally and No. 3 in the ACC by 247Sports, features four-star offensive lineman Javeion Cooper and several three-star prospects. With eight commitments, the class underscores Fran Brown’s effort to strengthen Syracuse’s future on both sides of the ball.

