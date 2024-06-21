“Frauds” “Smart choice” - CFB fans left debating over 2026 4-star RB Raycine Guillory’s decommitment from Texas

Raycine Guillory Jr., a four-star running back from Aledo, Texas, withdrew his commitment to the University of Texas. His decision has ignited a fierce debate among college football fans and analysts.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Initially committed to the Longhorns on January 20, Guillory’s announcement has polarized opinions, with some applauding his move.

"smart choice young man," a fan tweeted on X.

Some criticized the move.

"RB room is stacked, good luck young man," another fan tweeted.

Here is how other fans expressed their reactions:

"courtlands lil brother?" a fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Guillory is considered an outstanding player in the 2026 recruiting cycle. The On3 industry ranking reveals he is the 184th-ranked player nationally and the 15th running back.

Per On3's in-house ranking, Guillory is the No. 98 spot overall, No. 13 among running backs and No. 14 in Texas.

Despite an injury-shortened season, Guillory still managed to rush for 1,236 yards and 17 touchdowns on 146 carries (8.5 YPC) as a sophomore in 2023. This followed his impressive freshman year at Mansfield Lake Ridge, where he recorded 769 yards and nine touchdowns on 125 carries (6.2 YPC).

Recruiting landscape altered for Texas as Raycine Guillory decommits

With Raycine Guillory no longer part of their plans, Texas has to shift its focus to other top running back prospects. Notable targets include Tradarian Ball from Texarkana Texas High, KJ Edwards from Carthage, Javian Osborne from Forney, and Deshonne Redeaux from Oaks Christian in Westlake Village, California.

With Guillory's departure, the Longhorns’ 2026 recruiting class now relies solely on Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage four-star quarterback Dia Bell, who committed on June 17 is the No. 14 overall prospect and the No. 4 quarterback in the cycle. He expressed enthusiasm about joining Texas.

"I really enjoyed my visits and have developed great relationships with Coach Sark and Milwee," Bell told On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

"They are one of the best offenses in the country and have a track record of development at my position. I’m really excited about their move to the SEC and the opportunity to help bring a championship to the 40 acres."

Guillory is ranked as the No. 21 running back nationally and the No. 39 overall prospect in Texas by 247Sports. His decommitment leaves Texas with significant gaps to fill in its 2026 roster.