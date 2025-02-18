"Future Hall of Famer": Hoops fans react as AJ Dybantsa poses with Kevin Garnett, Sabrina Ionescu, Kevin Durant and others at the NBA All-Star weekend

AJ Dybantsa was at the Bay Area not just for the Nike Future Game Experience event in Oakland, but also for the NBA All-Star weekend. The five-star BYU signee was seen rubbing shoulders with some of the biggest basketball stars in the world, including Kevin Garnett, Sabrina Ionescu, Kevin Durant and more.

This was Dybantsa's first time in an NBA All-Star Weekend and it will not be his last. His time there was sponsored by Red Bull, which transported him to the venue in style. This was when he had those interactions with the NBA stars, which also had fans talking.

"Future hall of famer loading," commented one fan.

"Kid from Massachusetts is the Biggest amazing !!!🔥🔥 keep going young bull 🦾," said one commenter.

"Crazy you taller than your dad now 🙌congratulations cuz," another commenter said.

Some talked about AJ Dybantsa's rising stock while others were focussing on his height.

"they prolly asked to take pictures w him😂😂" one fan jested.

"he has to cut the 'I’m 6’9' talk. lol," another commenter pointed out, noting that AJ is listed at 6'9".

"I ain’t know bro was taller than tmac, shiiii😹," another commenter added.

Fans react to AJ Dybantsa meeting NBA stars during All-Star Weekend (Source: Instagram/ belikemike)

One of the highlights for AJ Dybantsa would be meeting his idol, Kevin Durant. When he announced that he was committing to BYU, he revealed that KD is his "GOAT," even though he does not play like the former NBA MVP.

He also had a hilarious interaction with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, as well as appeared with Durant at an event.

AJ Dybantsa gets new hype video from Nike

On Friday, Dybantsa and the Utah Prep Athletes took on Jermaine O'Neal Jr. and Dynamic Prep during the Nike Future Game Experience event in Oakland. Even though his team lost that game, 57-66, Nike released a hype video of him in action against the Texas-based team.

The video showed fans getting excited as AJ arrived. It also showed him matching up against four-star SMU signee Jaden Toombs and several other highlights of him dunking over opponents.

Utah Prep had been struggling late in the season, losing to top teams like Prolific Prep on Feb. 8 and Montverde Academy during the Hoophall Classic last Jan. 19. The team also lost to CIA Bella Vista on Jan. 31 and Calvary Christian Academy on Feb. 1. The team now has an 18-9 record.

