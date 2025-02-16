WATCH: No. 1 recruit AJ Dybantsa debuts fresh kicks in latest shoe giant advertisement

No. 1 senior AJ Dybantsa has a big following, and shoe giant Nike teamed up with him to debut their new Nike G.T Future during a game against Dynamic Prep on Valentine's Day. The game was part of the Nike Future Game Experience event held in Oakland, California, featuring some of the best high school teams from across the country.

Dybantsa was seen wearing an all-black version of the shoe in the game. Soon after, the BYU signee shared a video from Nike on his Instagram story, showing himself trying out the new shoe and calling it "hot."

AJ Dybantsa shares new Nike video of his new shoe on his Instagram Stories (Source: Instagram/ @aj.dybantsa)

Although the exact release date for the Nike G.T Future hasn't been confirmed, it is expected to drop later this year.

The new design has been compared to the Nike Zoom Hyperflight, which was first released in 2001. However, its tongue has perforations that look like the ones from the Nike Zoom 2K3, another shoe related to the Hyperflight.

Before AJ Dybantsa was seen wearing those new kicks to the game against Jermaine O'Neal Jr. and Dynamic Prep, rapper Wale was seen wearing an orange-colored version of the new model, which is part of the shoe brand's ongoing collaboration with the popular rapper.

AJ Dybantsa and Utah Prep fall to Jermaine O'Neal Jr. and Dynamic Prep

Despite being regarded as one of the strongest high school teams in the country and led by the Class of 2025's No. 1-ranked prospect, Utah Prep is currently on a skid. The losing streak continued in Oakland on Friday, as they fell to Dynamic Prep with a final score of 66-57.

Dynamic Prep is also a nationally ranked team, led by four-star SMU commits Jermaine O'Neal Jr. and Jaden Toombs, as well as five-star power forward Chris Nwuli. The team is coached by former NBA All-Star Jermaine O'Neal. The team now goes up to a 26-4 record after that Valentine's Day win over Utah Prep, while AJ Dybantsa and co. fell to an 18-9 record.

The Utah Prep Athletes have been struggling as of late, with the skid starting back on Jan. 19 at the Hoophall Classic when the team fell to defending Chipotle National champions Montverde Academy. While the team did defeat Sagemont in a close one on Jan. 30, this was followed by a three-game losing streak, falling against CIA Bella Vista, Calvary Christian Academy, and Prolific Prep.

