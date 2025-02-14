"AJ overrated" "Peterson better": Hoops fans react to AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson's potential college and NBA rivalry after classic game

The duel between AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson last Saturday still has many people talking. Peterson's Prolific Prep edged Utah Prep 88-86, marking his second victory over Dybantsa.

Ad

Peterson recorded 58 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals. Dybantsa contributed 49 points, nine rebounds, and three assists. Peterson's game-winning shot sealed the win. This intensifies their rivalry as both players prepare for potential futures in the Big 12 and the NBA.

Ad

Trending

Both are still young and have not even reached their prime. This possibility has fans talking, though many are giving Peterson the edge.

"AJ overrated he been playin bad recently. Darryn Peterson is clear>>>>>>>," one person pointed out.

"Peterson is crazy good mane! Both of em are but Peterson different," said another commenter.

"peterson is the better player," another commenter said.

Ad

Meanwhile, some fans are saying things are not over yet, while others have their doubts regarding Dybantsa following his recent defeats.

"AJ & PETERSON BETTER THAN COOPER FLAGG RN ON EVERYTHING I LOVE," one fan pointed out.

"May not be done this season, Grind Session playoffs coming in a few weeks, could me magical seeing them do battle again," another added.

Ad

"I’m up in the air about AJ NBA projection . Not as athletic as I thought he was and not skilled enough to be able to not rely on athleticism to thrive . The slower college game may expose him," one said.

Hoops fans react to the possibility of AJ Dybantsa vs. Darryn Peterson continuing to college and the NBA. (IG/br_hoops)

AJ will play for BYU next season, while Peterson is going to Kansas.

Ad

Darryn Peterson's Prolific Prep undefeated since losing to Nate Ament and Highland

Prolific Prep is on a six-game winning streak, having not lost since the Hoophall Classic on Jan. 19, where they fell to Nate Ament and the Highland Hawks, 61-57.

Since that defeat, the team has secured victories against strong opponents, including Dream City Christian and Mt. Zion Prep Academy. Prolific Prep holds a 24-5 overall record and will face St. Vincent-St. Mary on Tuesday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback