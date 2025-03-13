"Future New York Knick": Hoops fans share their reaction as Carmelo Anthony's son makes a sandwich with popular celebrity chef in New York 

Kiyan Anthony, son of 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony, has shown how lethal he is on the court. The Syracuse signee has been exceptional for Long Island Lutheran this season. However, the son of the former New York Knicks legend also showed how good he is at making a chopped cheese sandwich.

Rahim Mohamed, also known as Rah Money, shared a video on Instagram in which he and Anthony collaborated to make the sandwich. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard also called out every step of making the sandwich:

"Chopped cheese with barbecue chips THE OCKY WAY 🔥‼️ #theockyway #generalock #nevanevaneva #ockyway," the post was captioned.

Some New York hoops fans quickly reached the comments section to post their reactions:

Hoops fans share their reaction to Carmelo Anthony's son makes a sandwich with popular celebrity chef in New York (Image: IG/ Rahim Mohamed)

"Our future New York Knick 💙🧡," a fan commented.

Another fan commented, "NYC’s YOUNGEST 🐐🗽."

"Yesssssss hahaha Kiy completing side quest all 2025! 🤣 let’s goooooo," commented a fan.

A fan commented, "Kiyan Anthony is on the hook 🔥👏🏾👏🏾."

More fans joined the conversation, talking about how similar he looks to his father, Carmelo Anthony:

"He look just like his Dad that’s really beautiful man I remember watching Melo when he didn’t have kids," a fan commented.

Another fan thought his glasses were like his father's too, "His glasses just like his father 🐐😤."

"He is daddy son," commented a fan.

"Bro looks just like his dad," another fan added.

Another fan agreed, "He starting to look like his dad now."

"Turkey bacon egg and cheese" - When Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony named his favorite deli sandwich

In a video posted by the famous basketball page Ballislife on Dec. 6, 2021, Kiyan Anthony gave a tour of the Anthony household, a workout session with his father and trainer Chris Brickley, and also ordered his favorite sandwich.

When Anthony reached the deli, he was asked about his order.

"Turkey bacon egg and cheese, salt and pepper on a roll and jelly and Arizona, yeah get it off," said Anthony. (8:06 - 8:18)

He also got himself a bottle of Snapple to go along with his sandwich. Furthermore, when the interviewer asked Anthony if he would ever go vegan, Anthony straightaway said no:

"No, I tried it for a couple of days, didn't work out." (8:30 - 8:32)

Kiyan Anthony will now join Carmelo Anthony's alma mater, Syracuse.

