  • Gatorade POY Keelon Russell reacts as Alabama's Labaron Philon declares for the 2025 NBA Draft

By Insiya Johar
Modified Apr 15, 2025 21:24 GMT
EA Sports Presents The Madden Bowl - Arrivals - Source: Getty
EA Sports Presents The Madden Bowl - Arrivals - Source: Getty

Alabama guard Labaron Philon has declared for the 2025 NBA draft. The freshman averaged 10.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.4 steals in 37 games. Philon announced his decision on Tuesday via social media.

"I want to thank the bama fans for all the support and highly grateful to get the chance to play for the Coach Oats and all of my guys on the staff they made it fun for me to come home and chase my dream!! Thanks," Philon wrote on Instagram.

The Instagram carousel captured Philon's journey since his childhood, summarizing his key moments.

"Ever since I was little in Mobile, my dream has always been to play in the NBA, " Philon wrote. "And I am excited to pursue that goal by officially declaring for the 2025 NBA Draft. I cannot wait to start the next chapter of my life!"
Gatorade POY awardee Keelon Russell reacted to Philon's announcement with three crossed-finger emojis.

" 🤞🏾🤞🏾🤞🏾. "
Keelon Russell reacts as Alabama&#039;s Labaron Philon declares for the 2025 NBA Draft via Instagram.
Russell, a product of Duncanville High School (Texas), has been associated with Kalen DeBoer's Alabama since June 2024.

Freshman Keelon Russell eyes quarterback position in Kalen DeBoer's program

Alabama's quarterback competition gained clarity Monday as offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb named Ty Simpson the lead contender during a spring practice press conference. Simpson, a redshirt junior, is competing against Austin Mack and freshman Keelon Russell for the starting role.

Russell finds himself in a compromised position as he lacks experience.

DeBoer talked about Russell's athleticism on Monday afternoon.

"He’s the same guy every single day. That’s what you love about him," said DeBoer per AL.com. "He’s going to be a guy that you can attack a defense, and I think all our quarterbacks have that ability with their arm to get after the opponent.

Russell was the top athlete in Texas and the No. 2 QB in the Class of 2025.

Insiya Johar

Insiya Johar is a third-year journalism student at Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication. She is a passionate media student, a skilled storyteller, and enthusiastic about films and pop culture. She is committed to research and journalism.

Edited by Ribin Peter
