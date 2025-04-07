Oregon signee Dakorien Moore shares 2-word reaction for former Duncanville teammate Keelon Russell's moments from Alabama practice sessions

Former Duncanville High School standouts Dakorien Moore and Keelon Russell have shared a moment of brotherhood online, reigniting memories of their dominant run in Texas high school football.

Ad

As Russell continues his early journey at Alabama, his latest Instagram post—featuring images of him in full Crimson Tide gear during practice—drew significant attention.

Ad

Trending

The post highlighted Russell's focus and poise as he took snaps in Alabama’s signature crimson jersey and helmet. While fans and fellow athletes flooded the comments, one stood out—Moore’s short, powerful message.

“Brudda nem," he wrote in the comments.

Image via IG@_pres1dentkee

The phrase, rooted in Southern slang, underscored the deep connection between the former quarterback/wide receiver duo.

Ad

Moreover, Alabama football took the field at Bryant-Denny Stadium for its spring scrimmage on Saban Field, logging 115 plays in a pivotal practice session. However, the Crimson Tide's tight end group remained depleted, with Josh Cuevas joining Marshall Pritchett and Danny Lewis on the sideline.

Coach Kalen DeBoer confirmed Cuevas is out for the rest of spring but expects the unit to be healthy by fall. Freshman quarterback Keelon Russell, a five-star recruit, continues to impress while working with the second-team offense.

Ad

While Austin Mack and Ty Simpson took most of the first-team snaps, DeBoer praised all three quarterbacks for delivering under pressure.

“They all kind of got their shot with the 1s and 2s,” DeBoer said. “Keelon’s doing a great job, but with Ty and Austin, just because they’re older, Keelon’s definitely working with the 2s. He’ll get one reps from time to time, but that’s no indication of where we feel like he’s at. He’s killing it.”

Ad

Receiver Ryan Williams remained limited due to lingering injuries, while transfer Isiah Horton shows improvement in blocking—an area he struggled with at Miami.

Dakorien Moore highlights elite ball skills, backs Dante Moore for Heisman in 2025

As the No. 1 wide receiver and No. 4 overall prospect in the 2025 recruiting cycle, Dakorien Moore enters Eugene with massive expectations. He's already made history as Oregon’s highest-rated receiver commit—and the program’s second-highest recruit ever.

Ad

Moore’s talent had been on display long before arriving in Eugene. At the Polynesian Bowl, he stunned fans with a 75-yard one-handed touchdown grab, showcasing the elite ability he later credited on The Pivot podcast.

“My ball skills, mostly,” Moore said. “Just being able to go get the ball, regardless of where it is, when it leaves the quarterback's hands. That’s the one thing that I have that you can’t compare to nobody."

Ad

In the latest spring practice video posted by the Ducks, Moore was outjumping safety Kingston Lopa on the sideline—another glimpse of his traits.

Though he’s confident, Moore remains humble about the learning curve.

“There’s a lot to learn, I don’t even know yet,” he said. “I’ll have to see from other players.”

When asked about quarterback Dante Moore’s potential, Dakorien didn’t hold back:

Ad

“I think he will win the Heisman this year, just because of who he is.”

Currently, Dante Moore holds the fifth-best odds for the 2025 Heisman Trophy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Sharma Aman is a journalist who has been covering college sports at Sportskeeda since 2023. Graduating with a specialization in Transportation Technology, he believes his educational background, although seemingly unrelated, helped him develop the research, analysis and critical thinking skills important for his current role.



Aman is adept at contextualizing current events within historical narratives. He is also good at technical deep dives and presenting comprehensive report strategies, coaching tactics, and player performances with precision. Through meticulous research, multiple sourcing, timeliness, transparency, and adherence to ethical standards, Aman works to ensure accuracy and relevance in articles.



Caitlin Clark's recent achievement of becoming the NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer is his current favorite college sports moment. He also admires Clark and Angel Ree¬se, Caleb Williams, Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders. Iowa Hawkeyes basketball, LSU, Alabama Football, Michigan Football are his all-time favorite college teams.



Aman finds relaxation and inspiration in activities like reading, hiking, playing badminton & table tennis. Know More

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!