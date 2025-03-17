"Georgia feels like this went well for them”: Recruiting insider shares scoop on 5-star QB Jared Curtis amid Oregon and Georgia recruiting battle

A recruiting insider, DawgHQ’s Rusty Mansell, has reviewed Jared Curtis’ recent visit to Georgia. The five-star quarterback visited Athens last week as he continued his recruiting process. Mansell, appearing on the On3 Recruits show with Josh Newberg on Monday, said (11:34):

“Where this kid might be leaning, where he might not be leaning, I’m not sure as we film this right now, but I do know Georgia feels like this visit went well for them. We’re gonna find out sooner or later how well it went.”

Jared Curtis’ visit to Georgia followed a prior visit to Oregon from March 8 to March 12. The top quarterback of the 2026 class took his third visit to Eugene, as fans anticipate his commitment decision in the coming weeks or months.

His mother, Barbara Curtis, spoke to On3 about the visit and said:

“It was a great visit. We had a great time! And learned a lot about what he’s building. It was great to fellowship with the coaches and staff. We learned more about the school and program. Our relationship deepened, and I appreciate all they did to ensure our visit went well! I walked away feeling good if Jared chose to go there.”

Which schools are leading in Jared Curtis’ recruitment?

Jared Curtis’ recruitment is a two-sided battle between Georgia and Oregon. The Nashville Christian School (Tennessee) quarterback has earlier indicated his plan to commit to one of the schools after his official visit in the spring.

Speaking to On3’s Steve Wiltfong in December, the 6-foot-3.5, 225-pound Curtis said:

“I will wait until official visits to make my decision. I will get out more. When official visits open up, I will get down on some visits, see the school, and see what I like about it.”

Curtis had initially pledged his commitment to Georgia in March 2024. However, he reopened his recruitment when he decommitted from the Bulldogs on Oct. 17. Dan Lanning swept in after this, bringing him on campus to watch the Ducks beat Maryland on Nov. 9. He spoke about the visit to On3, saying:

“I had a great visit up there last weekend when I went. My dad went up with me and my mom has been up with me once.”

He also initiated a good impression with Lanning and offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Will Stein.

“I’d say my relationship with Coach Stein and Coach Lanning is really good,” Curtis said.

Jared Curtis is the No. 5 prospect in the 2026 class, per the On3 Industry Ranking. He is also the No. 1 quarterback in the nation and the No. 1 recruit in Tennessee.

