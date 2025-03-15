5-star QB Jared Curtis shares Kirby Smart’s unique recruitment pitch amid major Oregon push

The recruiting battle for five-star quarterback Jared Curtis, the No. 1 signal-caller in the 2026 class, is reaching a fever pitch. With Georgia and Oregon locked in fierce competition, Curtis’ decision will significantly impact the future of either program.

On Saturday, Curtis shared an Instagram story featuring Georgia coach Kirby Smart, depicting a mock NFL Draft moment where Curtis was selected first overall. This promotional strategy underscores Georgia’s “Our Path to Pro” approach.

Meanwhile, Oregon remains relentless in its pursuit, presenting an attractive alternative with its dynamic offense. Curtis initially committed to Georgia in March 2024 but reopened his recruitment in October, allowing Oregon to enter the race. His recruitment has since been a back-and-forth battle.

Recruiting analyst Steve Wiltfong said (via On3):

“I think the Ducks have the momentum right now, but if you’re Oregon, you’re worried that he’s about to spend three days in Athens. Curtis’ mother, Barbara, also spoke highly of the Eugene visit, stating, 'It was a great visit.'"

However, Georgia remains a strong contender.

“Georgia was one of the first programs to offer him a scholarship… this is his second time visiting Georgia this year,” Wiltfong added.

Jared Curtis evaluates Oregon and Georgia ahead of crucial decision

Jared Curtis, the top quarterback in the 2026 recruiting class and the No. 5 overall prospect per the On3 Industry Ranking completed an extended visit to Oregon.

The Nashville Christian recruit arrived in Eugene on Saturday and stayed until Wednesday an unusually long visit for a recruit. He used the time to explore the Oregon program and even took in the sights along the coast.

His mother, Barbara, spoke highly of the trip.

“It was a great visit,” Curtis’s mother Barbara told On3. “We had a great time! And learned a lot about what he’s building. It was great to fellowship with the coaches and staff.

"We learned more about the school and program. Our relationship deepened and I appreciate all they did to ensure our visit went well! I walked away feeling good, if Jared chose to go there.”

Curtis originally committed to Georgia in March 2024 but de-committed in October, creating an opening for Oregon. He visited Eugene again in November, watching the then-No. 1 Ducks defeat Maryland. Reflecting on that trip, Curtis said:

“Yes sir, I had a great visit up there last weekend when I went. My dad went up with me and my mom has been up with me once. I loved the atmosphere and look forward to getting back up there. I’d say my relationship with coach Stein and coach Lanning is really good."

With upcoming spring visits, Curtis plans to evaluate all options before making a final decision. A commitment to Oregon could propel the Ducks’ 2026 recruiting class back to No. 1.

