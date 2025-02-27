“Getting Austin Reaves vibe”: Hoops fans react to UConn signee Braylon Mullins becoming all-time leading scorer for Greenfield Central

Braylon Mullins, the No.14 recruit from the 2025 class, is leaving no stone unturned to craft a legacy at the high school level before he dons the Uconn colors next season. He has been delivering spectacular performances this season for Greenfield-Central High School in Greenfield, Indiana. His side took on Perry Meridian Falcons on Wednesday.

The Uconn signee went berserk, scoring 24 points, seven rebounds, six assists and six steals in a 72-44 win. With this, he became the all-time leading scorer of Greenfield-Central High School. Sportscenternext's Instagram handle posted key moments from the game following Mullins' record-setting performance.

"UConn signee and McDonald’s All-American Braylon Mullins dropped 24TPTS and scored his 2,065th career point tonight to become the all time leading scorer at Greenfield Central (IN) 🤯🔥," the caption read.

Fans flocked to the comment section to heap praise on the youngster.

"Getting Austin Reaves vibe," one user wrote.

sportscenternext via Instagram

Others joined in to appreciate Braylon Mullins for his consistency and skills with comments like,

"Future is looking bright!!!"

and,

"He is a whole problem!!!"

Uconn fans hopped into the party for an early celebration as they will receive the services from the five-star shooting guard next season.

"Gonna be a dawg at Uconn," one fan said.

"UCONN bound..yay!🔥," another added.

"Let’s go, UConn!" One comment read.

Braylon Mullins looked unstoppable against Perry Meridian as he ran down the court, leaving multiple defenders reeling before dunking it in. Next up, the Highfield-Central's No.24 displayed his impeccable shooting. He received a pass from a teammate and shot the ball even before the opponent could arrive. Mullins made sure the opposition witnessed his ball control, too. He dribbled past two to score a bucket.

Uconn Huskies have certainly landed a talented young lad who is set to go all guns blazing at his opponents at the college level as well.

Reason Behind Braylon Mullins' Commitment to Uconn Huskies

Braylon Mullins received offers from top universities across the nation, including Indiana, Kentucky, Purdue, and North Carolina. He made official visits to Michigan, North Carolina, Uconn and Indiana before committing and ultimately signing with the Huskies.

Mullins cited culture, playstyle and his relationship with Uconn's coach as the reason behind his choice.

"I chose UConn because of a few reasons. Culture was a big part, it’s all about winning. The playstyle fit me extremely well, and with their play style, I can develop myself as a successful player," he told On3

"I’ve also built a very strong relationship with Coach Hurley and the staff. They made it feel like home. I trust Coach Hurley and the staff because I feel like they give me the best shot of reaching my goals as a player.” Mullins added.

Fans would hope for Mullins to keep up with his high school performance and deliver an even better one when he suits up in Uconn colors in the upcoming season.

