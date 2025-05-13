"Gil never beating the allegations": Hoops fans react as Alijah Arenas signs NIL deal with LeBron James' agent Rich Paul

As Alijah Arenas prepares to join the USC Trojans next season, renowned sports agent Rich Paul's agency, Klutch Sports, has announced that the five-star Chatsworth star is their latest client. The group's official X account revealed on Monday that the USC signee has now signed an NIL deal with the company, which means that they will be representing the hooper with his NIL deals moving forward.

Rich Paul has gained a reputation for being the agent for some of the biggest names in sports, particularly LeBron James. With Alijah Arenas joining Klutch Sports, this could open more doors for him.

However, there had been rumors that his father, former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, had been dealing with Paul and his agency for quite some time, as he often praised LeBron James, especially during times that many felt warranted criticism. This led to fans quickly pointing that out in the comments:

"Gil never beating the allegations," one fan pointed out.

"We knew!! Gilbert ass was with klutch sports this whole time that’s why he always dick riding bron and disrespecting Kobe," said another fan.

"@GilsArenaShow is never beating the Klutch allegations," added another commenter.

Despite the usual comments criticizing his dad for often praising LeBron James, who was once his most bitter rival when he was still a player, many were happy for Alijah Arenas signing with such a renowned agent.

"Alijah a klutch prospect? #chills," another person commented.

"KLUTCH MAFIIIAAAAAA CONGRATS @GilsArenaShow," another fan said, tagging Gilbert Arenas' podcast.

"Congrats young man! Can't wait to see you in that USC Trojan uniform. #TrojanFamilyLove ✌🏽TROJAN POWER ✌🏽 MAXX🏀SPORTS “Where Sports and Entertainment Meet Championships”. #usctrojans @USC_Hoops #AlijahArenas #GilbertArenas #MaxxSalute #TeamArenas #MaxxJerome," one Trojans fan said.

Gilbert Arenas reveals update on Alijah Arenas after horrific crash

Back in April, Alijah Arenas was caught up in a horrific vehicular incident after his Cybertruck ran into a fire hydrant and crashed into a tree. On Friday, Gilbert Arenas revealed how his son is doing weeks after the crash.

"He's doing a lot better. It was a scary moment. Teenage kids when they get these cars, you kinda get worried about them sometimes," said Arenas. "He's going to USC next year, and UCLA saved his life. So that's going to be interesting, right?"

Alijah can already walk, though he almost lost his life due to smoke inhalation, as he was trapped inside the Cybertruck as it started burning after the crash. He was pulled out by some good Samaritans, though he had to be placed into a medically induced coma.

