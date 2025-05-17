"Gil will build a new (James) Harden": Hoops fans react as Gilbert Arenas' younger son Aloni Arenas pulls off inspiring feat on the court

During his NBA career, former All-Star Gilbert Arenas proved he could be clutch, and his son, Aloni Arenas, showed he inherited his father's genes in that regard. During an Adidas 3SSB Jr. game, Aloni hit a game-winning shot that had many talking, especially as the youngest Arenas child is only in middle school. Gilbert then posted his son's clutch moment on Instagram:

Aloni Arenas, currently playing for Compton Magic, hit a turnaround fadeaway shot over a defender to sink a mid-range shot and hand the Magic Boys the two-point win.

With Aloni already showcasing his skills before he even hits high school age, fans took to the comments section to praise the middle school star's bright future.

"Gil will build a new harden. Watch!" one wrote.

"Genes don’t lie. I see Gil in both his sons gotta love it," another wrote.

"Damn, Gil bout to open a 'Build a Baller' Franchise soon. Send yo kids and watch em flourish! (the ones with actual talent)," another wrote.

Meanwhile, others said that all of Gilbert's kids, not just Aloni Arenas, will be a problem in the future. However, some were not as impressed.

"Gil’s kids are gonna be a problem!! One in Louisville, one going to USC, and two more playing ball. That’s wild!!" one person wrote, talking about Izela, Alijah and Hamiley.

"He nice but who wouldn’t be nice if they had six hours of training per day at Heritage Christian plus trainers outside of school? huge competitive advantage over his peers," another wrote.

"Before I realized who posted, I was thinkin, 'that look like a mini Alijah,'" one wrote.

Aloni Arenas' entire family plays basketball

Much has been said about Gilbert Arenas' kids, as they all play their dad's game. However, even their mom, Gilbert's ex, Laura Govan, was a high school basketball star in California, and is now coaching Hamiley's AAU team, Why Not Premier.

Izela is a college star, entering her sophomore year with the Louisville Cardinals this fall, while Alijah is the most famous one so far, joining the USC Trojans for his freshman year in college.

Meanwhile, Hamiley is a freshman standout for Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks) and now plays for mom Laura Govan's AAU team. As for Aloni Arenas, he is already on the radar of several Division I schools despite only being in middle school.

