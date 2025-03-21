Gilbert Arenas congratulates daughter Hamiley Arenas on major honor in her freshman high school basketball season 

The three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas beamed with pride as he took to Instagram to post about her daughter and the Notre Dame Sherman Oaks freshman, Hamiley Arenas.

With her exceptional performances for the Sherman Oaks, the 5-foot-10 combo guard secured her place in the Scouting Report second-team All-State.

The former Memphis Grizzlies point guard posted a graphic with the full team, congratulating his daughter:

"🗣️Lets Go @hamileyarenas0 Congratulations 🔥🔥🔥 Freshman Stomping with the big DOGS #Allstate," he captioned his post.

Furthermore, this is not the first time Gilbert Arenas has hyped up his daughter on Instagram. The Sherman Oaks player recorded a double-double in her debut game, a 75-70 loss to Campbell. Her father took to Instagram to share some highlights as he sat on the sidelines:

"@hamileyarenas0 With her 27 points and 13 rebounds high-school Debut 🔥🔥 #nortedameGirl," he captioned the post.

Hamiley Arenas has been the silver lining for Notre Dame in an underwhelming season. The Sherman Oaks finished their season with a 12-16 overall and a 0-10 record in the California Southern Section Mission Basketball League, where they sat at the bottom position.

In her freshman season, Hamiley Arenas played 25 matches and averaged a double-double. She scored 23.3 points, dishing out 3.1 assists, grabbing 10.5 rebounds, stealing the ball 2.8 times, combined with 0.9 blocks per contest.

Furthermore, she leads the school in total points (583), assists (78), rebounds (262), steals (69) and blocks (23). She also sits at the top spot in FG% (39.0%), FT% (66.0%) and three-point FG% (26.0%).

Gilbert Arenas is creating a basketball dynasty with his elder daughter, playing college basketball for the Louisville Cardinals. His elder son, Alijah Arenas, reclassified from the 2026 class to 2025 and committed to the USC Trojans on Jan. 30. His younger son, Aloni Arenas, has been showing promise as well.

Gilbert Arenas' daughter Hamiley Arenas receives her first D1 offer

Hamiley Arenas has been exceptional for the Sherman Oaks. The Class of 2028 player has already received her first D1 college offer from the University of Wisconsin. She took to Instagram to post this news:

"After a great conversation with Head Coach Marisa Moseley, I am blessed to say I have received an offer from the University of Wisconsin, Thank you for believing me!!♥️🤍 #GoBadgers #godbless 🦡 @badgerwbb," she captioned the post.

With two of Gilbert Arenas' four kids playing college basketball, both Hamiley Arenas and Aloni Arenas have plenty of time to decide on their basketball careers.

