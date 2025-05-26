Hamiley Arenas, daughter of the three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, finished her freshman season at Notre Dame Sherman Oaks last season. The third youngest Arenas kid turned heads with her on-court performances.

The 5-foot-10 combo guard was hyped about Class of 2029 recruit Alana Camacho's commitment to Mater Dei High School. Her mother, Johanna Camacho, posted the news on Instagram on Monday, and Hamiley Arenas reshared it on her IG story.

Gilbert Arenas' daughter, Hamiley Arenas, gets hyped as top 2029 recruit commits to Mater Dei (Image: Instagram via @hamileyarenas0)

"ikkk thatsss rightttt," Arenas captioned her story.

Johanna Camacho penned a heartfelt message for her daughter to share the news.

"I am thrilled to announce that 𝑨𝒍𝒂𝒏𝒂𝒉 will be committing her talents and taking them to the next level at @materdeigirlsbasketball #Monarchs 🦁," Johanna captioned the post.

"The journey to reach this point has been filled with countless long nights, early mornings, adversity, pain, joy, tears, and invaluable life lessons. 𝑨𝒍𝒂𝒏𝒂𝒉 wouldn’t be here without the unwavering love, support, mentorship, training, vision, and coaching provided by all of you @coach_rolo @toddhasaplan @coreprepacademy @zachjb5 @fluidmotiongid @dreamcityprep @thaddjbrown. 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗰𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗲𝗳𝗳𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗵𝗮𝘃𝗲 𝘀𝗵𝗮𝗽𝗲𝗱 𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗼 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝘆𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝘁𝗵𝗹𝗲𝘁𝗲 𝘀𝗵𝗲 𝗶𝘀 𝘁𝗼𝗱𝗮𝘆," Camacho also thanked the coaches and others in an excerpt of her caption.

According to Passports, the Class of 2029 recruit averaged 10.2 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.3 blocks and 1.7 steals and shot 1.2 times from the 3-point line.

Furthermore, she participated in the G365 King of the Coast Tournament 2025 in March, averaging 4.2 ppg, 0.4 rpg, 0.2 bpg and 0.4 spg, representing the Los Angeles G1 Elite, in the G1 Elite 14U Circuit.

In the Hype Her Hoops The IceBreaker 2025 in January, Camacho played for Sports Academy Swish Girls and averaged 17.5 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 2.3 apg, 0.8 bpg and 3.5 spg.

Last season, she played Hype Her Hoops The Prelude 2024 in November and scored 10.3 ppg, grabbed 3.0 rpg, dished out 2.0 apg and stole the ball 1.3 times per contest.

Hamiley Arenas gearing up for another strong season at Notre Dame

In an underwhelming season, the Knights finished with a 12-16 record and went winless in 10 games in the California Southern Section Mission Basketball League.

However, Hamiley Arenas had a debut season to remember. In 25 games, she averaged a double double of 23.3 points, 3.1 assists, 10.5 rebounds, 2.8 steals and 0.9 blocks per game. She also led the school in major stats, including total points, rebounds, steals, blocks and FG%.

Hamiley Arenas will look to follow in her elder brother's footsteps, Alijah Arenas, who ended his senior year at Chatsworth and will play for the USC Trojans next season. Hamiley also received an offer from the Louisville Cardinals on Saturday.

