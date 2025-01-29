Gilbert Arenas' daughter Hamiley Arenas celebrates high school career milestone with LeBron James

NBA legend Gilbert Arenas' daughter, Hamiley Arenas, has been making waves with her performances in a breakout season. The Notre Dame Knights' combo guard lived her dream as she got a chance to hang out with all-time NBA great LeBron James. Hamiley took to Instagram to share a wholesome moment from the meeting on Wednesday.

Laura Govan shared the picture of King James hugging Hamiley on her Instagram story. The 16-year-old reshared the snap on her Instagram handle.

Hamiley Arenas via Instagram

The Los Angeles Lakers star was all smiles with the youngster while Hamiley grinned ear to ear, cherishing the golden opportunity.

The Notre Dame Knights star has already hit the 500-point mark in her career with 33 points against Chaminade on Monday. Getting to meet the Lakers legend certainly made the celebration merrier for the ninth grader. Govan posted another story to congratulate her daughter.

"Proud Mama ❤️@hamileyarenas0," she wrote.

"And just a Freshman," Laura added.

Laura Govan via Instagram

Hamiley had a cracking debut for Notre Dame, bagging 27 points, 13 rebounds, and six assists in her first high school game.

Laura's younger daughter is breaking the ceiling in her freshman year. She has notched up over 30 points in multiple games this season. Although chasing Gilbert's legacy is a huge task, Hamiley's growth curve certainly puts it in danger.

Hamiley Arenas' has already received her first college offer

Hamiley Arenas' performances in her freshman high school basketball season are not only being lauded by her family and peers but also getting noticed by elite programs already.

Although it's too early for the freshman combo guard to commit to a college, she has already bagged her first D1 offer. Gilbert's daughter has already landed her first offer from the University of Wisconsin. Her incredible performances signal that more offer may soon be on the way.

Hamiley Arenas shared the news of her offer via her Instagram handle on Jan. 22, 2024.

“After a great conversation with head coach Marisa Moseley, I am blessed to say I have received an offer from the University of Wisconsin. Thank you for believing in me ♥️🤍,” Hamiley captioned the post.

On Jan. 20, 2024, Hamiley bagged 30 points yet again in a Notre Dame Knights win over Newbury Park with a scoreline of 72-48. However, her side failed the Sierra Canyon test, losing 97-48 despite Hamiley's 20 points and six rebounds.

