Throughout his NBA career, Gilbert Arenas was known for his wit and scoring prowess.

Now, one of his daughters, Hamiley, has made it loud and clear that she can also score buckets at an incredible pace.

That was the case again in her latest outing. On Monday, Notre Dame's Hamiley had 33 points, five rebounds and one block against Chaminade.

Her mom, Laura Govan, couldn't contain her joy as she shared clips of her 33-point outburst on Instagram. Govan raved about Hamiley's footwork and fundamentals.

Via Laura Govan's IG

Hamiley Arenas showcased her smoothness with a step-back three.



Hamiley didn't shy away from contact, either, as she drove to the rim and finished her shot despite being fouled.



Chaminade had no answer for Arenas. Hamiley successfully shook off a triple-team and still got her points.



Govan later showed Hamiley's sweet up-and-under moves for another score.



If that wasn't enough, Hamiley put the crowd on its feet by going behind the back with a left-hand switch.



It was an overall scoring clinic by the young star.

Hamiley Arena reached 500 points in high school

Gilbert Arenas was one of the most unstoppable bucket-getters on Earth during his time with the Washington Wizards.

Now, his daughter Hamiley carries the very same reputation in high school. On Sunday against the Venice Gondoliers, she scored her 500th point in high school with 22 points and 17 boards.

She has everything it takes to follow her father's steps as a professional hooper.

Gilbert Arenas, a three-time All-Star, averaged 20.7 points, 5.3 assists, and 1.6 steals per game during his eleven-year NBA career.

The Arenas family continues to ascend in the basketball rankings. Alijah, Aloni and Izela have made the most of their privileged gene pool and opportunities.

Of course, it takes more than talent, and they've shown the determination and work ethic to get better every day, not to mention the love and support of their parents.

