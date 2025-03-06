Gilbert Arenas' ex Laura Govan drops 2-word reaction to daughter Hamiley Arenas' All-Mission league honors

NBA legend Gilbert Arenas' ex, Laura Govan, loves showing off her children's achievements. So, when Hamiley Arenas made her impressive season even better by adding another achievement to her resume, Govan took to her social media handle to share her excitement.

Ad

Hamiley, a freshman guard, has been wreaking havoc at Notre Dame this season. Her incredible performance earned her All-Mission League honors. Aostick posted the feat via Instagram with the caption:

"So proud of these girls. Only freshmen to make All Mission League. @hamileyarenas0 1st team and @siena_ostick22 2nd team.#whenhardworkpaysoff."

Ad

Trending

Laura Govan reshared the post on her Instagram story with the text:

"Our babies @hamileyarenas0 @siena_ostick22 ❤️❤️"

Laura Govan via Instagram

Hamiley has suited up for 25 games in the 2024-25 season. She has charted 23.3 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.8 steals and 0.9 blocks per game. Her multiple 30+ performances put her among the top players in her class.

Ad

Laura often shares moments with her kids. Earlier this week, she treated Hamiley and Aloni Arenas to a quick spaghetti meal on their off day. Aloni, her youngest son, led Heritage Christian School to the Seventh-Grade Boys Championship with a win over Sierra Canyon.

Govan also showed her support for daughter Izela Arenas during the Louisville Cardinals' game against the No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Govan shared an Instagram story, captioning it:

Ad

"I always go stupid-hard for my babies... @izelaarenas."

Laura Govan via Instagram

Izela played 11 minutes, contributing five points and two assists in a 72-59 loss. Louisville will focus on the upcoming ACC Tournament, with its next game scheduled for Thursday.

Ad

Laura Govan Congratulates No. 1 Recruit Kaleena Smith For Open Division Title

Laura took to Instagram to celebrate Kaleena Smith's latest achievement. The 2027 No. 1 recruit led Ontario Christian to its first-ever Open Division title by defeating Etiwanda 65-63 in the CIF State Open Division Championship on Saturday.

Overtime Select shared highlights from the game on Instagram with the caption:

“This game was insane 🔥 @special.kayyy11 @tea__time12 @sydney.bean13.”

Ad

Ad

Govan sent her warm wishes to Smith and Co. under the post.

"So proud so dope ❤️❤️❤️ Y'all deserve it all," Govan wrote.

Govan via Instagram

Kaleena contributed with 13 points, eight assists and two steals in Ontario Christian's title win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback