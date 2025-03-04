Gilbert Arenas' ex Laura Govan shares a glimpse at her cooking skills as she prepares a meal for children Aloni and Hamiley Arenas 

NBA legend Gilbert Arenas' ex, Laura Govan, loves sharing sneak peeks from her day-to-day fun with her kids. The Basketball Wives alum's youngest kids, Aloni Arenas and Hamiley Arenas, had some time off and decided to treat her children with a tasty meal.

Ad

The mother of four took to Instagram to drop a boomerang from her lovely day with the kids. She could be seen cooking spaghetti in the visual shared by Laura on her Instagram story.

"Under 15 mins meal... @hamileyarenas0 @aloniarenas spaghetti 🍝," the text read.

Laura Govan via Instagram

Just like Alijah Arenas and Izela Arenas are making their parents proud, the younger talents aren't far away either. Hamiley, a freshman guard, has been on fire this season. She has played 25 games, averaging 23.3 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.8 steals and 0.9 blocks per game.

Ad

Trending

While Hamiley has dropped multiple 30+ points performances, Aloni hasn't been less impressive either. He helped his side, Heritage Christian School, win the Seventh-Grade Boys Championship against Sierra Canyon.

Alijah has reclassified from the 2026 class to 2025 and has been wreaking havoc in his final year at the high school level. Izela plays for the Louisville Cardinals and is helping her side with crucial performances both as a starter and a substitute.

Laura Govan attends Izela Arenas' Louisville Cardinals' game

Laura was in the stands cheering Izela Arenas, as she took the court for the Louisville Cardinals in their game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Sunday.

Ad

Govan shared a picture from the game on her Instagram story, showing her excitement as she supported her daughter. The post was captioned:

"I always go stupid-hard for my babies... @izelaarenas."

Laura Govan via Instagram

The Cardinals were crushed 72-59 by the No. 3 Fighting Irish. Izela played 11 minutes and recorded five points and two assists. Louisville, ranked No. 25, will now focus on the ACC tournament, with their next game planned for Thursday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback