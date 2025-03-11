Gilbert Arenas' ex Laura Govan shares hilarious meme making a playful jab at sons Aloni and Alijah Arenas

Laura Govan has taken a playful dig at Aloni and Alijah Arenas’ looks and hairstyles. Govan, former partner of ex-basketball star Gilbert Arenas and the two boys’ mother, shared a meme on her Instagram story on Monday, tagging their sons.

The meme is a clip of a deer that gathered a small heap of twigs on its head. The twigs got caught between the deer’s horns after raising its head from a dry bush. The post also featured text that added context to the clip, which reads:

“Every teenage boy haircut in America.”

Laura Govan's subtle dig at her sons' hairstyle

Laura Govan showing off her sons' hairstyles

Govan had previously shared the same meme on her story sometime in December. However, she did not tag any of her sons then, although many of her followers could guess she was referring to them. This time, she made the post really unequivocal, not just by tagging them in the story. She posted their pictures rocking the very hairstyle she was taking a dig at.

Laura Govan is a popular social media celebrity as well as a reality TV star. She notably appeared as a main cast member on the first two seasons of the reality show "Basketball Wives." Govan also made a guest appearance on season five of the show.

She also has a habit of publicly supporting her sons’ basketball careers both on and off social media. Govan recently commented on Ballislife’s Instagram post, reporting Alijah and Chatsworth’s victory over Tajh Ariza’s Westchester. She wrote in the comments:

“That’s my baby.”

Alijah Arenas, Tajh Ariza and the Chatsworth-Westchester rivalry

The game between Chatsworth and Westchester on Saturday evening was the third meeting between the two LA strongholds this season. The two schools are led by notable talents Alijah Arenas and Tajh Ariza. The two five-star prospects have undoubtedly added to the hype over the two schools’ meetings.

While their first encounter in December ended in a 59-55 victory for Chatsworth, Westchester won in the LA City Section Open Division championship game. The schools got their next opportunity to assert their dominance in the regional semifinal of the CIF State Division II championship on Saturday.

Alijah Arenas, who had promised before the game that he’s “got something for Tajh,” led Chatsworth to a 75-61 win. He scored 17 points while giving seven assists and grabbing seven rebounds. Ariza, on his part, contributed 19 points and 12 rebounds to Westchester’s final tally.

Alijah Arenas and the Chatsworth Chancellors will face Bakersfield Christian at the regional final on Tuesday.

