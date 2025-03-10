Gilbert Arenas' ex Laura Govan drops 3-word reaction to son Alijah Arenas' revenge win against Tajh Arizas' Westchester 

Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas' ex, Laura Govan, seemed to be waiting for Alijah Arenas to avenge a loss to Tajh Ariza's Westchester.

On Feb. 28 in the CIF LA City Section Boys' basketball final. Arenas' 31 points and six rebounds were not enough for Chatsworth as Ariza's team took home the silverware as he had 19 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

When the two teams met again in the 2025 CIF state boys basketball Division II tournament on Saturday, Govan's son took revenge, bagging 15 points and 11 rebounds as Chatsworth came out on top.

Ballislife's posted the key moments from the game on its Instagram handle with the caption:

"Alijah Arenas led Chatsworth to a revenge victory over Tajh Ariza and Westchester in a DOG FIGHT 😤😤 With James Harden in attendance, Alijah finished with 15 and Tajh finished with 19. Chatsworth took the 75-61 victory!"

Laura Govan showered love on her elder son in the comments section.

"That’s my baby ❤️," she wrote.

Laura Govan via Instagram

Chatsworth secured a convincing 75-61 victory over Westchester. After the first quarter ended in a 10-10 tie, Chatsworth took command, outscoring Westchester 28-8 in the second quarter.

Despite Westchester rallying in the final quarter, outscoring Chatsworth 27-15, Chatsworth’s early and midgame dominance proved decisive.

Tajh Ariza outscored Arenas with 9 points, but it wasn't enough to take his team over the line.

Laura Govan showers love on Alijah Arenas for Naismith All-American third-team selection

Alijah Arenas added another honor to his name as he was named to the Naismith All-American third team on Wednesday. Laura Govan congratulated the youngster for his achievement via her Instagram handle.

"Well deserved papa," she wrote.

Laura Govan via Instagram

Alijah committed to the USC Trojans in January. He FaceTimed USC coach Eric Musselman to announce his decision on his father's podcast.

