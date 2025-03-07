Gilbert Arenas' ex Laura Govan shares 2-word message as she poses with children Aloni, Hamiley and Alijah Arenas 

NBA legend Gilbert Arenas' ex, Laura Govan, is the mother of four young basketball talents, and she does not leave any chance to show her support for them. She recently posed with three of them and shared the snap via her social media handle.

The 'Basketball Wives' alum posted the picture with daughter Hamiley Arenas and sons Alijah Arenas and Aloni Arenas on her Instagram story with this caption on Friday:

"My kool kidz @aloniarenas @alijah0arenas @berlynnwayans @hamileyarenas0 ❤️❤️❤️❤️ "

Laura Govan via Instagram

Alijah is one of the top high school basketball players this year. As he concludes his high school career, he continues to make his mark by earning a prestigious national accolade.

On Wednesday, Alijah was named to the Naismith All-American Third Team. Aloni Arenas, Laura Govan’s youngest son, recently helped Heritage Christian School clinch the Seventh-Grade Boys Championship, securing a victory over Sierra Canyon.

Hamiley, in the meantime, has been putting up outstanding numbers in the 2024-25 season, having played 25 games so far. She is averaging 23.3 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.8 steals and 0.9 blocks per game.

With multiple 30+ point performances, she has established herself as one of the top players in the Class of 2028. Laura's elder daughter, Izela Arenas, plays for the Louisville Cardinals and has been putting up good numbers.

Laura Govan cheers for Izela Arenas from home

Izela's Cardinals took on the Clemson Tigers in the ACC tournament on Thursday. Govan couldn't travel to support her daughter from the stands but frequently dropped updates from the game on her social media handle. She shared a picture of her TV screen with the text:

"Watching my baby getting in the ACC (to)urnaments ... @izelaarenas"

Laura Govan via Instagram

Laura shared more glimpses from the game as the Cardinals emerged victorious, with Izela scoring nine points, one rebound and one steal.

Clemson took an early lead with 13 points in the first quarter, but Louisville closed the gap, trailing by just two points at halftime. The game remained tight throughout the second half, with both teams trading baskets.

The Cardinals outscored the Tigers in the fourth quarter, tying the game to send it into overtime. In overtime, Louisville pulled ahead with 10 points, securing the win by just two.

