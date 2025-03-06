Laura Govan showers love on Alijah Arenas with 3-word praise as he earns Naismith All-American 3rd team nod

Alijah Arenas is one of the brightest young stars coming out of high school this year. As he leaves this chapter of his basketball career behind, he continues to leave a mark by winning a prestigious national award.

On Wednesday, Arenas was named to the Naismith All-American Third Team in recognition of his standout performance as a player for Chatsworth High School in California. A day later, his mother, Laura Govan, went on Instagram to celebrate his accomplishment:

Laura Govan celebrates her son Alijah Arenas' All-American selection. Credit: Govan/x

"Well deserved papa," Govan wrote in her caption.

Aside from Arenas, the All-American Third Team also includes Nikolas Khamenia (Harvard-Westlake HS), Chris Cenac Jr. (Link Academy), Kingston Flemings (William J. Brennan HS) and Jordan Smith Jr. (St. Paul VI Catholic School). Meanwhile, AJ Dybantsa — who is projected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA draft — headlined the All-American First Team.

Anyone who follows Govan, the ex of Alijah's father, Gilbert Arenas, knows that she has chronicled the rise of her son as a fearsome athlete in the high school ranks. Her social media features multiple clips of the 6-foot-6 wing picking up apart defenses and scoring in a variety of ways.

Of course, one of Alijah's biggest moments on social media came in late January, when he went on his father's podcast "Gil's Arena" to announce his college commitment. In dramatic fashion, Alijah FaceTimed Trojans head coach Eric Musselman to let him know that he was taking his talents to USC:

When Alijah serves up his first set of highlights in a USC jersey, his mom will likely be the first to share the clip.

Alijah Arenas advances in state playoffs amidst trash talk exchange with opponents

Before Alijah heads off to join the Trojans, he has some unfinished business to take care of as Chatsworth High battles through the competition of the state playoffs.

On Tuesday, Alijah helped Chatsworth advance to the next stage bt defeating first-round opponents Pete Knight High School, 81-60. Online clips show that Alijah, who scored 21 points, got the last laugh on some opponents who were talking smack.

Winning the state playoffs, of course, would be a great way for Alijah to cap off his illustrious high school career.

