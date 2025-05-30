  • home icon
  Gilbert Arenas' ex-wife Laura Govan shares 3-word reaction to wholesome snap with Aloni Arenas

Gilbert Arenas' ex-wife Laura Govan shares 3-word reaction to wholesome snap with Aloni Arenas

By Pranav Khatri
Modified May 30, 2025 13:03 GMT
Gilbert Arenas' ex-wife Laura Govan shares 3-word reaction to wholesome snap with Aloni Arenas (image credit: Laura Govan/Instagram)

Laura Govan is the mother of four kids, all of whom play basketball, and shares their highlights and achievements on her official Instagram account. This time, Govan, the ex-wife of Gilbert Arenas, shared a wholesome snap with her youngest kid, Aloni Arenas.

The picture that was posted on Thursday showed the mother-son duo standing in front of each other as Arenas held his mother's shoulders.

"He Lovesssss Me!!!!," Govan captioned her story and tagged her son with three heart emojis.
Gilbert Arenas' ex-wife Laura Govan shares 3-word reaction to wholesome snap with Aloni Arenas (Image via Instagram @lauramgovan)

She also posted a video of her son displaying clean footwork as he faked a defender in the paint with a post move and converted a tough shot. The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by "Recruit Report."

"Foot work..." Govan captioned the story with a fire emoji.
Aloni Arenas, who belongs to the Class of 2030, has played in plenty of competitions, including the Adidas 3SSB, G365 Spring Hoopfest Tournament and The Stage ACT I SoCal 2025.

Basketball page "Scope Scouting" posted an analysis of Arenas' game on their X (formerly Twitter) page on May 18.

"Aloni Arenas (2030, @Compton_Magic) continues to prove he’s one of the top rising prospects in his class. The younger brother of McDonald’s All-American and USC commit Alijah Arenas, Aloni is a smooth, shifty lefty with elite handle and true combo guard instincts. He consistently created for teammates and scored at will throughout the weekend.'
Govan shared a screenshot of the analysis on her IG story with a three-word reaction.

Laura Govan shares a report on her daughter Aloni Arenas (Image: Instagram via @lauramgovan)
"That's MY Papa," Govan captioned her story with a bicep and a red heart emoji.
Laura Govan shares a heartfelt post after her daughter Hamiley Arenas wins POY

Hamiley Arenas, Laura Govan's youngest daughter, concluded a stellar freshman season at Notre Dame. While the team had an underwhelming season, the 5-foot-9 combo guard's performance was the only silver lining.

Laura Govan shared an Instagram post showcasing some highlights of her daughter and a picture of her holding the Player of the Year Award on Saturday.

"PLAYER OF THE YEAR, Huh !? 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Nobody sees the sacrifice no one sees the grind. What’s done in the Dark Always comes To the Light. PROUD MAMA BEAR! Keep Grinding mama This is ONLY the beginning Mija #FreshMan #MyBaby @hamileyarenas0 WELL DESERVED!!! Thank you Coach @coachjena55 @sabrinareneelemus 💕", she captioned the post.
Hamiley Arenas will commence her sophomore year, while her elder brother, Alijah Arenas, will play for the USC Trojans next season.

Also read: VIDEO: Gilbert Arenas' daughter, Hamiley Arenas, shares candid moments after signing new Nike deal

