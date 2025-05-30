VIDEO: Gilbert Arenas' daughter, Hamiley Arenas, shares candid moments after signing new Nike deal

Hamiley Arenas will start her sophomore year at Notre Dame Sherman Oaks next season. The 5-foot-9 combo guard grabbed all the attention after a stellar freshman season. Furthermore, she also sealed a deal with the giant sportswear brand Nike.

Her mother, the former wife of the three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, Laura Govan, shared a video on Thursday. The video showed her youngest daughter receiving a package from Nike LA, which consisted of a message for Arenas and a jacket with the Notre Dame logo and her name written on the back.

Gilbert Arenas' daughter, Hamiley Arenas, shares candid moments after signing new Nike deal (Image via Instagram @lauramgovan)

"Thank you @nike," Govan captioned her story with six red heart emojis and tagged Hamiley Arenas.

X (formerly Twitter) user "Recruiting Report" shared her video.

The welcome message for Hamiley Arenas was strong and heartfelt:

"Hamiley, welcome to the journey. You're not just part of the future - you are the future. The next chapter in the LA Hoops legacy starts with you. We see the hunger. We see a leader in the making.

"That's why you've been chosen for the first-ever LA Don't Play squad - Nike's new initiative for the ones who want all of it. More game. More growth. More future. This isn't just training. It's mindset. It's presence. It's the full package, built to help you level up your skills, your strength, your voice, and your impact."

Govan also shared some pictures of her daughter from the event.

Laura Govan shares a snap of her daughter at the Nike LA event (Image via Instagram @lauramgovan)

In her debut at Notre Dame, Arenas averaged a double-double with 23.3 points, 3.1 assists, 10.5 rebounds, 2.8 steals and 0.9 blocks per game. Furthermore, she led the school in most major stats, including total points, rebounds, steals, blocks and FG%.

Hamiley Arenas leads Team WhyNot to a 3-2 record in the Nike EYBL Session I

Hamiley Arenas, who plays for Team WhyNot E15, led the team to a 3-2 record in the first session of the Nike EYBL. Furthermore, her mother, Laura Govan, is the head coach of the team.

Last month, they started with a 64-47 loss against Mokan Elite. However, they bounced back on the same day after sealing a 57-53 win against West Premier. They continued their winning ways after a 59-47 victory against Cal Stars, but lost against All Iowa Attack by a 59-38 score.

They secured a 61-55 win against Prime Nation to conclude the first session.

