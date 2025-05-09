Gilbert Arenas shares 4-word verdict on which high school hooper he is most excited to see in college ft. Alijah Arenas, Cameron Boozer & others

With players like AJ Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer, Alijah Arenas, Darryn Peterson, and more, the Class of 2025 is one of the most loaded high school senior classes ever. On Thursday, the Slam University Instagram page asked which player from the class people are most excited to see in college next year, with an image of some of the top recruits.

Fans were mostly divided on who they wanted to see in college, with many saying Darryn Peterson, while others had Cameron Boozer, AJ Dybantsa and even a few players not featured in the post, such as Arkansas signee Meleek Thomas and Michigan signee Trey McKenney. However, former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas says he is excited to watch all of them.

"i wanna see everyone 🔥," said the father of Alijah Arenas, Gilbert.

Gilbert Arenas reveals who he is most excited to watch in college next season (Source: IG/ slamuniversity)

This surprising answer for the "Gil's Arena" podcast host came as the list included his son, Alijah Arenas, who will be going to USC next year.

As the post has shown, AJ Dybantsa is heading to BYU, while Cameron Boozer is heading to Duke. Darryn Peterson, who is challenging Dybantsa for that top spot in the Class of 2025 rankings, is heading to Kansas, while Nate Ament decided to head to Tennessee after months of waiting. Darius Acuff Jr. will be heading to Arkansas alongside Meleek Thomas, while Mikel Brown Jr. is heading to Louisville.

Gilbert Arenas talks about son Alijah Arenas' Cybertruck crash

As for Alijah Arenas, he is now home following that horrific Cybertruck crash in LA earlier this month. His father, Gilbert, appeared on "The Dan Patrick Show" on Tuesday and opened up on the crash.

"Usually, I wake up at 4:30 and I go through the Tesla app to see if he's heading home or at the gym. His car is at the gym, so I continue my workout and my daughter said, 'What are you doing?' I said, 'I'm working out.' She said, 'You haven't heard? Your son just got in an accident.' 'At the gym?' 'No he's at the hospital,'" said the elder Arenas.

"I just stopped everything and ran over there and was like, 'What the hell's going on? Was it his car? What's going on?' I realized the app actually malfunctioned. I found that out a couple days later when he started waking up," he added.

Alijah Arenas crashed into a fire hydrant and then a tree. His Cybertruck then caught fire, but bystanders pulled Arenas out of the car. He was placed into a medically induced coma but is now awake and on the road to recovery.

