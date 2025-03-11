Gilbert Arenas shares his reaction to California's all-time leading scorer Tounde Yessoufou's 40-point performance against Tyran Stokes' Notre Dame

Former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas is an avid follower of high school basketball. So, when the all-time leading scorer in California high school Tounde Yessoufou dropped 40 points in what is probably his final high school game, Gil reacted.

Yessoufou's Santa Maria St. Joseph's squad bowed out to Tyran Stokes' Notre Dame on Saturday, 66-64.

His valiant effort was not enough as Santa Maria St. Joseph's was eliminated from the CIF Open Division state championships playoffs. However, Gilbert Arenas showed Tounde Yessoufou that he was impressed with the senior's performance with a comment.

"🔥🔥🔥," wrote Gilbert Arenas regarding Tounde Yessoufou's 40-point performance vs. Notre Dame.

Tounde Yessoufou's 40-point final high school game impresses former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas (source: Instagram/ thehoopspill)

Santa Maria St. Joseph's held home court against Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks) and this was the first time in Tounde Yessoufou's career that he had ever tasted defeat in front of a home crowd.

Meanwhile, NaVorro Bowman led Notre Dame with 23 points, while No. 1-ranked junior Tyran Stokes had a double-double with 12 points and 17 rebounds.

While Yessoufou's high school team has already been eliminated, Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks) will move on to the regional final. There, the Knights will be facing off against Brayden Burries and the Roosevelt Mustangs, who previously defeated them for the CIF Southern Section Open Division title. That rematch is scheduled for Tuesday.

Tounde Yessoufou talks about why he chose Baylor

Yessoufou is now a senior and will be heading to Baylor next season after committing to the Bears last October. Soon after announcing his commitment to Baylor, the leading scorer in California spoke with ESPN and addressed his decision.

"Honestly, it felt like home," Yessoufou said in October. "It's a small, tight-knit community where everyone genuinely cares for each other. I can focus on myself and my goals without distractions, and their strong faith in God really stood out to me.

"The program felt special because of their style of play and winning spirit. They've consistently been champions, and I was impressed by their two freshmen, who have a real shot at getting drafted this year," he added.

Yessoufou, a five-star, will likely have an immediate impact on the Bears, especially with star VJ Edgecomb being projected to be a one-and-done and leave for the NBA draft once the season ends.

The 6-foot-5 small forward is known to be a prolific scorer and is expected to bring that offensive prowess to the Bears next season.

