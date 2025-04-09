Gilbert Arenas' son Alijah Arenas shares 2-word reaction as 5-star Brayden Burries set to join Bryce James at Arizona

Alijah Arenas, the son of former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, is one of the best basketball prospects in the class of 2025. The five-star shooting guard played for Chatsworth High School and committed to the USC Trojans on Jan. 30.

Ad

Arenas also supported shooting guard Brayden Burries' pledge to the Arizona Wildcats through his Instagram story. The shooting guard congratulated Burries on his commitment. Both Burries and Arenas played together in the McDonald's All-American game on April 1.

"Congrats brudda," Arenas wrote in the story.

Enter a caption

Burries chose the Wildcats on Wednesday after receiving an offer from them on July 19, 2023. He will join Bryce James in Arizona, who announced his commitment to the program on Jan. 1.

Ad

Trending

"The key factor was the trust with coach Lloyd and the staff," Burries told Sportscenter. "He's been on me for three years now and he lets his guard play. His playing style fits me perfectly."

Burries is ranked No.10 in the country and is the second-best shooter in the class of 2025. Arenas, on the other hand, is the 12th-best overall recruit in the nation and is the fourth-best player at his position, per On3.

Ad

Alijah Arenas spoke about his commitment to the USC Trojans

Five-star shooting guard Alijah Arenas pledged his allegiance to the USC Trojans in late January. Arenas chose the Trojans over programs such as UCLA, Arizona, Kentucky, Alabama, Washington, Kansas and Ole Miss.

The 6-foot-5 athlete announced his commitment on Gilbert Arenas' podcast by face-timing the program's coach, Eric Musselman.

On Jan. 31, Dushawn London of 247Sports quoted Arenas about the decision to choose the Trojans:

Ad

"For me it felt like the best fit," Arenas said. "For everybody that supported me on this journey just helped me see my path. Then, going on campus and seeing how USC was like it made me special. I talked to the coach and seeing what I could possibly be, it was amazing for me. I think I could really go and play for USC."

The Trojans' class of 2025 is ranked No. 9 in the country, per 247Sports. Musselman and Co. have signed four-star recruit Jerry Easter and have already acquired the commitment of Arenas. They might make a push for more athletes from the class going forward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Viraj Mali A sports enthusiast trying to leave a mark on the sporting world. Know More