Gilbert Arenas' youngest daughter, Hamiley Arenas, shares her reaction as brother Alijah Arenas shows positive development after coma

Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas's son, Alijah Arenas, is showing encouraging signs of recovery after Thursday's devastating car crash that left him hospitalized and in an induced coma. The five-star USC Trojans signee has since woken up and, according to reports, is making significant progress on his road to recovery.

Ad

On Friday, his sister Hamiley Arenas, Gilbert's youngest daughter, shared her relief on social media, reposting the update about Alijah's improving condition. She captioned the post with:

“🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🥹.”

Gilbert Arenas' youngest daughter, Hamiley Arenas, shares her reaction (Image via Instagram @hamileyarenas0)

After Thursday's accident, Alijah was hospitalized and placed in an induced coma. Reports confirm that he didn't suffer any major physical injuries. The induced coma was only a necessary medical measure because he had inhaled a lot of smoke from the car, which had caught fire during the crash.

Ad

Trending

According to the statement shared by ESPN's Shams Charania, Alijah, upon waking up, wrote on a piece of paper that he remembered the smoke and asked if anyone got hurt. The report reads:

"In a remarkable and hopeful development, Alijah Arenas has come out of his coma and has shown significant signs of progress within the last 24 hours. In a powerful and emotional moment, Alijah opened his eyes and was able to write on a piece of paper that he remembered the smoke and asked, 'Did anyone get hurt?'"

Ad

Ad

It's a remarkable step forward in Alijah's recovery journey. Fans and the entire basketball community continue to send their love, well wishes, and prayers, hoping for a full and speedy recovery.

Jermaine O'Neal Jr. Reacts to Alijah Arenas' Recovery News Following Car Crash

Former NBA Star Jermaine O'Neal's son, Jermaine O'Neal Jr., also shared his reaction to the news of Alijah's recovery. The four-star SMU signee reshared the news on his Instagram story on Friday with three praying emoji reactions:

Ad

“🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽”

Jermaine O'Neal Jr. Reacts to Alijah Arenas' Recovery. (Image via Instagram @jermaineonealjr)

News of Alijah's recovery has brought a huge sense of relief to the basketball community, especially after the initial shock and concern following the car crash. The guard committed to the USC Trojans and is set to join the team this fall.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inioluwa Inioluwa is a High School Sports journalist with a BSc in Microbiology and four years of experience in the field. His love of sports led him to develop an interest in journalism, and that led him here.



A Golden State Warriors fan, Inioluwa's favorite player in sports is Steph Curry and his favorite coach is Steve Kerr. His favorite sporting moment was the Warriors winning the Championship in 2015 after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games.



When not watching or writing about sports, Inioluwa likes to play football and enjoys gaming, especially football manager. Know More