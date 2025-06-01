Laura Govan, the former wife of three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, shared a heartfelt message for her youngest son, Aloni Arenas, on his birthday. The Class of 2029 recruit turned 14 on Sunday and his mother shared a childhood picture of him on her IG story.

"We had a blast today! Happy birthday my papa I love you deep deep ..." Govan captioned her story with four red heart emojis and tagged Aloni Arenas.

Glibert Arenas' ex-wife, Laura Govan, shares wholesome message for Aloni Arenas with nostalgic snap (Image via Instagram @lauramgovan)

Arenas also received a wholesome birthday wish from his cousin and the son of the 2017 NBA Champion Matt Barnes, Carter Barnes.

Trending

"happy birthday lil man you big as hell love you always family," Barnes captioned his story which featured an image with Alijah Arenas.

Carter Barnes' birthday message for Aloni Arenas (Image via Instagram @carterbarnes35)

Aloni Arenas has been making waves with his performances on the court. While he is still young, his performances have displayed his scoring prowess and incredible hustle. He plays for Compton Magic in the Adidas 3SSB Circuit.

Some of his highlights were shared by Laura Govan on her Instagram on Friday.

"NOT JUST BECAUSE HES MY SON AND MY BABY, BUT BECAUSE HES A BEAST!!!! #7thgrader #MyPapa @aloniarenas ✨❤️❤️❤️✨ Sit Back Watch The Show! Thank You 🎥 @lilmoviez #FOOTWORK," Laura Govan captioned the post.

In the Adidas 3SSB Boys Spring Session 1 and 2, Arenas averaged 6.3 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.3 blocks and 0.5 steals per game while converting 0.8 shots from behind the arc.

One of his best performances came against the Arkansas Hawks, where he scored the buzzer beater to lead his team to a tight 68-66 win on May 16. In the match, Arenas scored 12 points, grabbed five rebounds, dished out four assists, stole the ball twice and had one block.

Laura Govan's son Aloni Arenas leads Compton Magic to an unbeaten run in The Stage Magic Memorial Day 2025

The Stage Memorial Day 2025 Classic was held from May 23-26 at OGP Anaheim. Arenas led Compton Magic to a 5-0 record that tipped off with a massive 76-48 win against OpenGym Premier on May 24.

He averaged 10.6 ppg, 1.2 rpg, 1.8 apg, 1.4 spg and converted 0.6 three-pointers in the tournament. His best performance came in the tight 72-71 win against Team One, where he recorded 14 points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal.

Aloni Arenas will be looking to follow in his brother, Alijah Arenas' footsteps, who will play for the USC Trojans next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Khatri Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.



Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.



When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business. Know More