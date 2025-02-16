"Go Gators": Fans react to 4-star athlete Tyriq Green's latest development in college football recruitment

Tyriq Green, a four-star athlete from the Class of 2026, has received offers from some of the top schools in the country, including Georgia, Georgia Tech, SMU, TCU, Penn State, Louisville, BYU, LSU and Texas A&M.

Ad

However, the four-star prospect from Buford High School has narrowed down his list to eight schools. Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Ohio State, Tennessee and USC made the athlete's final shortlist.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

On3 Recruits' Twitter page shared the news, and fans were quick to share their opinions. Supporters of these programs flocked to the post's comment section, trying their best to recruit the talented athlete.

"Noles ! Be part of the new D or O in Tallahassee," another fan commented.

The Bulldogs are the current favorites to land Tyriq Green, as per On3. The recruiting website has given the program a 48.8% chance of acquiring him.

Ad

"So basically it's Miami, Georgia, Auburn. Got it.," one fan commented.

"Home sweet home. GBO," another fan wrote.

Tyriq Green is ranked No. 169 in the country and is the eighth-best athlete in the Class of 2026, according to On3. He is also the 22nd-best overall prospect from the state of Georgia.

Tyriq Green talks about the Georgia Bulldogs

The Georgia Bulldogs are looking to develop a top roster for the next few years. They are targeting some of the best athletes from the Class of 2026 and have already managed to land five commitments from the class.

Ad

The country's eighth-best athlete, Tyriq Green, is expected to commit to the Bulldogs. The program has been recruiting him heavily since making him an offer on June 26, 2023. He spoke about the program in an interview.

"Really just being able to put me anywhere on the defense," Green said, as per MSN. "Just going up there; it’s family up there. Our relationship’s strong. I’m comfortable around them. I can be myself."

The Bulldogs' Class of 2026 is ranked No.13 in the country, as per 247Sports. They had a great recruiting season last year, signing 24 athletes from the Class of 2025, and finishing as the second-best class in the country. Acquiring Green will certainly give a boost to their 2026 class and help their overall rankings moving forward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Georgia Bulldogs Fan? Check out the latest Georgia Bulldogs depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place!