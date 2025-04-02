"Go get him Lane": CFB fans react as USC QB Walker Lyons' brother Ryder Lyons schedules visit to Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss

The battle for top talent in college football recruiting is heating up, and five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons is at the center of it. The highly sought-after 2026 prospect, who is the younger brother of former USC target Walker Lyons, has confirmed a visit to Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss Rebels.

Lyons, a standout at Folsom High School in California, is one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in his class. He wrapped up his junior season with 46 passing touchdowns and six interceptions, bringing his career total to 84 touchdowns and just 14 picks.

Fans have been vocal about his recruitment, with one declaring:

“Go get him, Lane!”

Another predicted:

“BYU lock.”

Here is how others reacted.

"Ole Miss would love bro," a fan remarked

"He already knows the pLAce to be though," another remarked.

Lyons visited USC this weekend and had a nice experience,

“Coach Riley, three first (overall) picks in the NFL draft, three Heismans, it’s very familiar, my brother goes there, they have been recruiting me for a while, so I don’t think there’s any quarterback coach in the country, to be honest,” Lyons said. “Coach Riley knows what he’s doing.”

A proven dual-threat, Lyons thrives when improvising. His ability to escape pressure and make plays outside the pocket sets him apart. Ranked No. 51 overall, he has been described as a quarterback who excels at backyard-style football, using quick reactions to evade defenders and extend plays.

Lyons finished his junior campaign with over 4,000 total yards and accounted for 60 touchdowns. However, he plans to take an LDS mission, meaning he will not enroll in college until mid-2027.

Michigan enters the race for five-star QB Ryder Lyons amid USC’s strong lead

Michigan’s new offensive coordinator, Chip Lindsey, wasted no time making Ryder Lyons his top quarterback priority for the 2026 recruiting class. Shortly after arriving in Ann Arbor, Lindsey extended an offer to the Folsom (Calif.) High standout, further intensifying Lyons’ highly contested recruitment.

Both Lindsey and head coach Sherrone Moore traveled to California during the winter contact period to watch Lyons throw. The Wolverines are now firmly in the mix, competing with BYU, Ole Miss, Oregon and USC for his commitment.

“Lyons has emerged as Michigan’s top quarterback target this cycle,” recruiting expert Holland said. “I saw him live for the first time, and he checked a lot of boxes. He has elite arm strength and escapability similar to J.J. McCarthy. Michigan is gaining momentum and will host him for his first visit this spring.”

At 6-foot-2, 205 pounds, Lyons is ranked No. 4 among quarterbacks and No. 10 nationally, per the On3 Industry Ranking. He is also the top-ranked recruit in California. Despite Michigan’s interest, USC leads the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine with a 97.8% chance of landing him.

Lyons, a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, plans to take an 18-month mission, making him a 2027 enrollee.

