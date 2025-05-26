"Going to win a ring for the Paul family": Hoops fans react to NBA star Chris Paul's endearing message for son and rising hooper Chris Paul II

Rising freshman star Chris Paul II, the son of the NBA superstar, celebrated his birthday on Friday. With the high school basketball point guard celebrating his sweet 16, his dad, Chris Paul, posted a heartfelt message to his son on social media.

Ad

Ad

Trending

"16!! Happy Birthday Son!! I love you so much and just appreciate the young man you are and the love to show to others and especually your family. It's a real privilge to be your dad!! Here's to continuing your journey. You are 1 of 1!! I love You!!" wrote Chris Paul to his son, Chris Paul II.

Ad

The loving message from the 12x NBA All-Star got a lot of fans talking, especially as the elder Paul is now in the twilight of his NBA career.

"He’s going to win a ring for the Paul family I know it," one fan claimed.

"I mean he played all 82 games this season, take on an udonis haslem role for the next 2-3 seasons , he could play with his son too," one fan pointed out.

Ad

"not me remembering when he was a baby🥹," noted another commenter.

Meanwhile, other fans were impressed with how well the high school freshman is looking as he plays for his dad's AAU team during the Nike EYBL Circuit.

"He literally play just like his dad 😭😭😭😭. Same body movements and fadeaway 😭😭." pointed out one person.

"Okay okay. CP2 has a little floater, can play through contact, and is not afraid to attack the paint," noted another fan.

Ad

"Walks and runs like his dad. Wow. ❤️" commented another person.

Fans react to Chris Paul II receiving birthday message from his dad (source: IG/ sportscenternext)

Chris Paul II plays best game of Session III so far vs. Meanstreets

Lovingly called CP2, he sports the No. 2 jersey for Team CP3 in the Nike EYBL Circuit, with Chris Paul II competing in Kansas City for Session III. On Saturday, one day after his 16th birthday, the freshman point guard exploded for his best performance of the weekend.

Ad

Team CP3 took on Meanstreets that day at the Homefield Wyandotte County in Kansas City, and they won that game 74-64. Chris Paul II dropped 15 points, two rebounds and one assist for his best game of the Kansas City leg so far.

Team CP3 leads Division C of the Nike EYBL Circuit's U15 division, with the team having a 6-1 record so far.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rotsen Rick Tidoy Rotsen Rick Tidoy is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with 11 years of experience in the field with companies such as SGCafe, So Japan and AFA Channel.



Rotsen is a Boston Celtics fan and was drawn to them due to their animosity to the eternally popular LA Lakers. As a Celtics fan, his favorite players are Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum as they combine for unselfish team play and raw talent.



As for the coaching side of the sports, Rotsen holds Coach K, Mike Krzyzewski, above the rest due to his tactical excellence and success.



When not working or watching basketball, Rotsen likes watching anime, playing tabletop games and Tae Kwon Do, in which he has a Black Belt (3rd Dan). Know More