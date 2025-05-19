Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony has 1-word reaction as LuHi teammate Dylan Mingo goes off at the Nike EYBL

Four-star Syracuse signee Kiyan Anthony may be joining the Orange with a ton of hype, but he is still showing some love to his Long Island Lutheran teammates. This includes five-star Class of 2025 point guard Dylan Mingo, who has been dominant during last weekend's Nike EYBL Session II in Memphis, Tennessee.

The younger brother of Kayden Mingo is currently playing for the Pro Scholar Athletics (PSA) Cardinals in the Nike EYBL circuit. This includes a double-double performance against Team Herro last Saturday, where the point guard dropped 31 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals.

With that double-double performance, Dylan Mingo received some love from his Long Island Lutheran teammate, Kiyan Anthony:

"nah omg," said Kiyan Anthony.

Kiyan Anthony reacts to Long Island Lutheran teammate Dylan Mingo';s Nike EYBL Session II performance (source: IG/ sportscenternext)

The PSA Cardinals are in sixth place of the Merritt Division in the Nike EYBL circuit, with the team having a 5-2 record after the Session II event in Memphis. They won their first game on Friday against Meanstreets, 80-58.

They then dropped both games on Saturday, losing 65-70 to the New York Rens in the morning. As for the match against Team Herro, where Dylan dropped 31 points, they lost a very close game, 66-64. They wrapped up Session II on Sunday with a win against Jet Academy, 56-53.

When Kiyan was out with an injury, Dylan and his older brother, Kayden, carried Long Island Lutheran. After a slow start to the season, Kiyan returned in January and went undefeated until March, losing to Link Academy in the Nike EYBL Scholastic Tournament final.

Kiyan Anthony named Freshman to watch by CBS Sports

As for how well Kiyan Anthony might do next season for the Syracuse Orange, CBS Sports' Cameron Salerno was all praises for the son of Carmelo Anthony, especially after his Jordan Brand Classic MVP performance.

""It's unlikely the younger Anthony will replicate the success his father had as one of the greatest one-and-done seasons in college basketball history," Cameron Salerno said. "But, the 6-foot-5 guard should have a chance to impact winning for a program that has fallen on tough times in recent years."

"The Orange have missed the NCAA Tournament in four consecutive seasons. This could be a make-or-break year for coach Adrian Autry. Anthony is a skilled shotmaker capable of being a primary option on offense. His upcoming season at Syracuse will be one to monitor."

Kiyan will be joined by fellow four-star Sadiq White when he heads to Syracuse next year.

