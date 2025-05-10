Recruiting insider suggests why Kiyan Anthony's teammates Dylan Mingo and Anthony Thompson would be "great" for the Longhorns

Now that Kiyan Anthony and elder brother Kayden are leaving for college, five-star point guard Dylan Mingo can finally take the leadership reins for Long Island Lutheran. With the younger Mingo brother entering his senior year, several schools are vying to recruit him. This includes the Texas Longhorns, which is more than interested in the LuHi playmaker.

Texas recruitment insiders Evan Vieth and Keenan Wormack discussed the upcoming prospects from the Class of 2026 that the Longhorns have shown interest in.

They discussed Dylan along with several others, such as Tajh Ariza. The two insiders agreed that Mingo would make a "great" fit for the Longhorns.

"We have Dylan Mingo from Long Island Lutheran, who is a big, big point guard prospect," Vieth said. "He's gotten a lot of recognition from those northeast teams, Texas aw and offered him, I believe, he writes there April 21st.

"I have watched him a tiny bit of his games, it's not crazy like Russell Westbrook, but he is a finisher at the rim, but a real point guard kind of player, who's going to do a lot for your team and be another immediate impact facilitator." (13:21)

They also discussed another five-star, Anthony Thompson from Western Reserve High School in Ohio.

"I talked to some scouts at 3SSB that launched him through, and one of the scouts I talked to said he's not the flashiest player, but he's just extremely productive," Womack said. (15:11)

They then agreed that players like Thompson and Mingo would be better for the program in the long run, as they would not be one-and-done types.

"So, players like Thompson and Mingo would be great because maybe they have a little bit more like one to two-year projection after the freshman year," Vieth said. (15:58)

Kiyan Anthony's choice, Syracuse, has shown interest in Dylan Mingo

While he shared the spotlight with Kayden Mingo, Kiyan Anthony was often seen as the biggest star for Long Island Lutheran. When Syracuse was still recruiting the son of Carmelo Anthony, they also had a good look at his five-star point guard teammate, Dylan Mingo, the younger brother of Kayden.

247Sports national analyst Dushawn London reported that Syracuse has shown interest in Mingo, though no official offer has been sent yet. London added that several staff members from Syracuse went to Long Island Lutheran and visited not just for Kiyan, but also for Dylan.

The schools that have officially offered scholarships for Mingo are Cincinnati, Dayton, Florida State, Missouri, Ole Miss, Providence, St. John's, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, Washington, Alabama, Illinois and Oklahoma State.

