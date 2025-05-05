Kiyan Anthony Iverson Classic stats: How did Carmelo Anthony's son fare in his final high school game?

After his MVP performance during the Jordan Brand Classic, Kiyan Anthony, the son of former NBA star Carmelo Anthony, was in Hampton, Virginia, on Saturday for the Iverson Classic. This was his third high school All-Star game before he heads to Syracuse for college. So, how well did he do?

Kiyan Anthony played for Team Honor during the annual All-Star game, alongside Jermaine O'Neal Jr. and future Syracuse teammate Sadiq White. However, the team lost to the Darius Acuff Jr.-led Team Loyalty, 164-151.

Acuff, who is bound for Arkansas next season, led the team with a double-double, 32 points and 11 assists, and was named the MVP of the game.

Despite the loss, Kiyan still played well, dropping 25 points, four rebounds, one assist and one block for Team Honor. He played for 21 minutes and was 9/15 from the field.

Iowa State signee Jamarion Batemon led Team Honor with 27 points, while Houston-bound Kingston Flemings had 26 points, seven rebounds, nine assists, two steals and one block for Team Honor.

Kiyan's future teammate, Sadiq White, connected with him for an alley-oop, and he got 10 points in the ball game. Fellow NBA son, Jermaine O'Neal Jr., had 11 points, six rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks.

As for the winning team, Chris Cenac Jr. also had a double-double, with the Houston signee getting 20 points, 15 rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks. Center Mouhamed Sylla had 15 points and 12 rebounds, becoming the third Team Loyalty member with a double-double.

The Iverson Classic is also Kiyan Anthony's final high school game before he heads to Syracuse.

How did Kiyan Anthony fare in his other All-Star games?

There are usually four big All-Star games for high school basketball players. Kiyan was famously snubbed for the McDonald's All-American Game but played in the Nike Hoop Summit, the Jordan Brand Classic and the Iverson Classic.

So, how did he fare in the Nike Hoop Summit last April 12? Not very well, as he only played for nine minutes and only had one point and two rebounds. He was also 0-for-3 from the field.

However, he bounced back big after that one-point performance at the Nike Hoop Summit, dropping 26 points and grabbing five rebounds one week later at the Jordan Brand Classic on April 18. He was even given MVP honors, with his dad, Carmelo, being the one giving him the MVP jacket.

