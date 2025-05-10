"That's an indication of how all in they are": Texas insider shares his take on Trevor Ariza's son Tajh Ariza being a potential Longhorns player

After leading the Westchester Comets to a CIF City Section Open Division title, Tajh Ariza is taking his talents to St. John Bosco. After that would be college, and several schools are already vying for his commitment. One of those schools is Texas, and it is very much possible that he would head to Austin and play for the Longhorns.

Texas is just the latest school to offer a scholarship to Tajh Ariza, with the five-star prospect getting a personal visit from head coach Sean Miller on May 1.

Texas recruitment insiders Evan Vieth and Keenan Wormack talked about this possibility during On3's "Inside Texas" podcast, and Vieth revealed that Tajh may be a better prospect than his dad, Trevor, who won an NBA title with the LA Lakers.

"Some of these 2025 guys went in depth about a lot of players, so the first one, that last name is very familiar, Tajh Ariza, because NBA vet, I believe he's won an NBA championship. Trevor Ariza, pretty much the same build as his father, 6'8'', 180, super long wing, versatile player in many ways, might end up a better prospect than his dad," said Veith. (11:24)

His co-host, Keenan Womack, agreed, saying he is one of the best players in high school right now.

"He's one of the best players in the country," said Womack. "Yeah, and they went to an in-home visit with him, Sean Miller did so, they got a one-on-one contact with him in person, so that's an indication of how all-in they are on trying to get this kid." (12:50)

The podcast is by On3, which ranks the son of Trevor Ariza the No. 8 overall in their On3 Industry Rankings, as well as the No. 3 small forward. He is also the No. 5 player in California from the Class of 2026.

Tajh Ariza will be part of a Big 3 at St. John Bosco with No. 2 and No. 3 prospects

Next year, St. John Bosco will be led by a three-pronged attack from three Top 10 five-star prospects from the Class of 2026. They are No. 2-ranked Brandon McCoy Jr., No. 3-ranked Christian Collins, and No. 8-ranked Tajh Ariza.

This new "Big 3" will see Ariza reunite with Collins, with the two previously being teammates at St. Bernard during their sophomore year.

The team will be part of the Southern Section's Open Division, which means it is very much possible that they will clash with No. 1-ranked 2026 prospect Tyran Stokes and Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks).

