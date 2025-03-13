"Gonna be a wild season": Kiyan Anthony's mom La La Anthony gets fans excited for upcoming season of BMF

Actress La La Anthony, mother of four-star Syracuse signee Kiyan Anthony, will return as Markisha Taylor in the fourth season of the Starz crime drama, "BMF." To hype up this new season, the actress and TV host reminded fans of its premiere date and promised it would be a "wild" one.

Ad

Kiyan Anthony's mom La La Anthony promotes upcoming season of her show, BMF (Source: Instagram/ Lala)

"BMF Premieres June 7th. This is gonna be a wild season!!!!" La La vaptioned her Instagram story on Thursday.

Ad

Trending

La La Anthony has been a part of the show since the first season. The show's name means "Black Mafia Family" and is set in Detroit during the late 1980s.

The show follows Demetrius Flenory Jr., his father, Demetrius “Big Meech" Flenory, an infamous drug kingpin, and his brother, Terry "Southwest T" Flenory, played by Da'Vinchi. The brothers run a local drug trade with some hip-hop on the side, with the show telling the story of their partnership and eventual estrangement.

Ad

While she joined the first season only as a recurring character, La La's character, Markeisha Taylor, is now a part of the main cast as she became Terry's love interest from Season 2. The show also stars prominent personalities like Snoop Dogg, who appeared as Pastor Swift during the first two seasons.

La La started as a TV host, hosting dating shows like "Flavor of Love," "I Love New York," and more. She eventually shifted to acting, appearing in movies and TV shows such as "You Got Served" and "Think Like a Man." She was also a prominent VJ for MTV, cohosting "Direct Effect" and "Total Request Live," or best known as "TRL."

Ad

La La Anthony promises to bring her celebrity friends with her to watch Kiyan play

As for what will happen once Kiyan Anthony leaves the house, La La admitted she would not be following him to Syracuse but will be watching him play. However, during a February interview with Syracuse.com, the actress shared she might bring some celebrity friends.

Ad

"It’s great, we’re just trying to build up the energy and excitement," she said. "Trust me, we’ll all be there. We will all be there watching him play. We will all be there supporting for sure."

La La Anthony has always been a supportive mom for Kiyan, often watching his games and accompanying him on his official college visits.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback