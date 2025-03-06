Actress La La Anthony has been very open about the challenges of being a celebrity and a mother. During a March 3 interview with YouTuber Jazmyn Summers, the mother of four-star Syracuse signee Kiyan Anthony opened up about several things, from her activism to her health condition to Kiyan leaving soon to balancing work and motherhood.

Summers asked La La Anthony if she had any advice for other moms who are struggling to juggle work and motherhood, with the actress acknowledging that this was a "balancing act."

"It's a constant balancing act everyday, you now. And I think the secret is not to beat yourself up because as women we're our own worst critics," she explained. "It's like we beat ourselves up like we're doing the best we can, we're doing it all, just continue to be confident, have grace, and give yourself grace (3:22)

"I had to learn that, I had to give myself a little bit more grace and understand, you know, the way I spoke about myself, the way I felt about myself really affected how I walked into these rooms or how I was able to be a great mom and great actor, and be as like what you said, be at these various events and show up as authentically me as possible," she added.

While she has separated with her ex-husband, NBA legend Carmelo Anthony, La La Anthony has stayed friends with him to take care of their son, Kiyan. As for La La's advice, Summers agreed with her and stated that it all starts with loving ones' self.

La La Anthony opens up about Kiyan leaving for college soon

As for Kiyan Anthony, with the high school basketball season wrapping up, this just means that he will be leaving for college soon, ultimately heading to Syracuse. However, during that YouTube interview with Summers, his mom, La La Anthony, opened up and admitted that she has mixed feelings about him leaving in a few months.

“I’m super excited for his journey and this next part of his journey, but as a mom, you never want your kid to leave the house. It just happens so quickly," she admitted. I’m still young. I’m like, I’m going to be in this house by myself." (1:04)

" I get sad about that, but I am super excited for him and his journey, you know, as a college student, as a college athlete, just as a young man, stepping into his own, like, there’s nothing that I’m more proud of," she added.

However, in previous interviews, La La has said that she will be traveling to Syracuse and watch him play, and she may be bringing some celebrity friends with her.

