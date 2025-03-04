"Ciara told me I need to stop saying that": La La Anthony spills the beans on her plans for marriage and advice from Russell Wilson's wife

Actress and producer La La Anthony may still be keeping her last name and is in good relations with her ex-husband, NBA legend Carmelo Anthony, but she is still in the market. The mom of Kiyan Anthony opened up on being single during an interview with YouTuber Jazmyn Summers and shared that she is still open to marrying again.

When Summers asked the actress and TV host if she was open to marrying again, La La Anthony said:

"You know, there was a time where I said no and then Sierra [Wilson] told me I got to stop saying that, so I'm not saying that. I'm not saying that anymore. I'm just gonna be open for whatever God has in store for me." (9:44)

Carmelo and La La Anthony married in 2010 and had Kiyan together. However, after 11 years of marriage, she filed for divorce back in June 2021 due to "irreconcilable differences." The NBA legend was accused of cheating on her, and they finally divorced later that year.

Despite this and the cheating allegations, Carmelo and La La have remained friends and have been co-parenting Kiyan, with the two having joint custody of him. La La went with Carmelo to Syracuse University for Kiyan's official visit to the school in 2023. He committed and signed with the Orange last November.

La La Anthony says she will keep Carmelo's last name until Kiyan gets to the NBA

La La Anthony has not changed her last name yet because of the possibility of her son reaching the NBA. In a 2024 panel conversation, moderator Taylor Rooks brought up being able to buy Kiyan's NBA jersey, and La La said:

“That’s why I haven’t changed my last name yet. I’m gonna keep it around for a little while!”

Although La La is a lifelong New York Knicks fan, she said she will cheer against them if they ever take on whatever team Kiyan plays for.

For now, she cheers for Kiyan as he plays for Long Island Lutheran and, eventually, Syracuse.

